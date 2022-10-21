Ophthalmic Packaging Market Price Trend Analysis, Product Portfolio and Key Development

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ophthalmic Packaging Industry Overview

The global ophthalmic packaging market is expected to reach USD 17.7 billion by the end of 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at an 11.9% CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing global burden of ocular conditions and a growing number of ophthalmic clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory care centers are the factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the frequent introduction of new drug delivery systems and high demand for advanced packaging solutions is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable income are some of the prominent factors that are expected to drive a lot of patients towards advanced ophthalmic care. Furthermore, the growing number of advanced healthcare facilities such as eye hospitals and ophthalmic clinics across several regions and increasing awareness about preventive care, ocular disorders, and self-medications are some of the factors expected to aid the market growth.

Ophthalmic Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the ophthalmic packaging market on the basis of dose, type, material, and regions:

Based on the Dose Insights, the market is segmented into Multi Dose and Single Dose

The multidose segment dominated the market in 2020 with over 70.0% share. The high penetration index of multidose containers in the OTC market is a key factor fueling the segment growth.

The single-dose packaging segment will be driven by the demand for single-dose packaging in eye-related surgeries and improved healthcare manufacturing facilities.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into OTC and Prescription

The prescription segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020 owing to its large-scale use as a first-line treatment.

The OTC segment is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Glass, Plastics, and Others

Plastic led the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

led the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The plastic segment is mainly driven by its lower weight, cost-efficiency, and convenience.

Ophthalmic Packaging Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market players are adopting strategic initiatives such as M&As, partnerships, product differentiation, product designing, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

Some prominent players in the global Ophthalmic Packaging market include:

Amcor Ltd.

West Pharmaceutical Service Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

BD

Schott AG

Aptar Group

