Healthcare ERP Market Analysis of Industry Size and Economic Growth Report 2028

Healthcare ERP Industry Overview

The global healthcare ERP market size was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing healthcare expenditure, ineffective hospital service management, rising workforce shortage, and rapidly growing patient population at healthcare facilities are motivating public and private stakeholders to innovate new modes of delivering healthcare. Clinicians are growing aware of the benefits associated with these advanced technological solutions, such as delivering high-quality patient care, reducing operational costs, and eliminating data siloes in back-end operations, which is expected to contribute to the growing demand for enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions.

The growing adoption rate of ERP systems amongst small and medium businesses is contributing to the rising demand for these systems to reduce operational costs and enhance functional outcomes. Centralized patient data allows seamless access from remote locations to improve patient acquisition and patient management techniques. These systems allow businesses to amalgamate data generated from human resources, manufacturing and inventories, supply chain cycles, and finances & accounting, and optimize back-end processes such as payroll management, account management, and inventory management. Pharmacies and laboratories have begun adopting ERP systems for inventory management, point-of-sale profile, accounts, purchase, and selling.

Institutes and facilities are rapidly adopting cloud-deployed ERP systems due to multiple benefits associated with them, such as minimum ownership cost, agile and flexible infrastructure capacity, limited in-house technical expertise, low capital requirement, and consistent upgrades. Since on-premises systems require high capital expenditure and cost approximately between USD 50 million and USD 150 million, small and medium businesses are rapidly adopting cloud-deployed ERP systems. Cloud-based systems do not require upfront investment and are based on recurring fees.

Market Share Insights

January 2020: Infor acquired Intelligent InSites, Inc., a leading provider of healthcare software and services based in North Dakota.

January 2020: Infor acquired Intelligent InSites, Inc., a leading provider of healthcare software and services based in North Dakota.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global healthcare ERP market include

McKesson Corporation

Microsoft

Infor

Odoo

SAP

Oracle

Epicor Software Corporation

QAD, Inc.

Aptean

Sage Group PLC

