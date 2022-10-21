Laptop Accessories Market Analysis, And Regional Outlook By 2028

Laptop Accessories Industry Overview

The global laptop accessories market size was valued at USD 35.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for laptop accessories is primarily driven by the growing popularity of e-sports and the adoption of process automation in industries. Personal computer sales were predicted to decrease ten years ago, but it has only recently witnessed its first significant increase in a decade. In 2021, according to a market research firm Canalys, PC shipments reached 297 million units in 2020, up 11% from 2019. IDC estimates 302 million shipments for the year, up 13.1% year over year. Booming sales of laptops are surging the demand for accessories.

According to the survey conducted by Local Circles in March 2021, with 10,530 respondents, the shoppers utilized online sales platforms to buy everything from vegetables to festive supplies, home furnishings, and computers. When the number of people in the pool were examined, 54 percent purchased medium-value things such as electronic accessories, apparel, sporting goods, and so on.

Moreover, the market for laptop accessories is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to external causes such as technological advancements in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Infrared and internal factors such as the reduction in overall accessory weight. Furthermore, the market is predicted to grow due to product innovation and cost-effectiveness.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global laptop accessories market include

Logitech

Western Digital Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

Seagate Technology LLC

Microsoft

Kingston Technology

Hama

