Anti Stretch Mark Products Market Trends & Future Scope to 2028

Anti Stretch Mark Products Industry Overview

The global anti-stretch mark products market size was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing obesity issues due to the prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles is majorly driving the market. Growing skin concerns among pregnant women to get rid of stretch marks post-delivery are also expected to fuel the market growth. The beauty and personal care industry comprising skincare, cosmetics, haircare, and personal care has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as there have been widespread retail and convenience store closures leading to the weakening sales of various stretch mark removal products in the global market.

Stretch marks are prevalent in adolescents during growth spurts of adolescence. They are also commonly found in people who suddenly gain or lose weight. According to the Trust for America’s Health report published in 2020, the U.S. adult obesity rate stands at 42.4% and has crossed the national rate for the first time and the national adult obesity rate has increased by 26% since 2008. Growing concern related to obesity is expected to favor product consumption.

Additionally, the rise in the consumption of calorie-laden fast food by a large population can cause stretch blemishes, thereby driving the demand for such products. Conventionally, anti-stretch skincare products were mostly available in the form of cream and lotion. However, nowadays, a large number of brands offer these products in various forms, including body butter, serum, and massage oil. An increasing number of consumers are adopting such products.

Massage oils are widely adopted among women across the globe and are considered to be one of the most popular products offered by renowned brands such as Weleda and Bioâ€Oil. Coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil, palm oil, and tamanu oil are the most commonly used ingredients in these products, which are known for reducing the appearance of stretch mark blemishes.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, applying hyaluronic acid and tretinoin to early stretch blemishes makes the spots less noticeable. Hence, many brands have been focusing on such specific ingredients for manufacturing and marketing products. For instance, SkinSociety, an e-commerce retailer, sells several products offered by various brands including Eucerin, Elancyl, and Lierac Paris containing hyaluronic acid explaining the underline benefits.

Japan is one of the promising countries in the Asia Pacific market in terms of consumption and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The wide availability of products by regional players is the key reason contributing to the country-level growth.

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Cipla Health launched a mother care range including stretch mark cream, which helps to keep the skin moisturized, improves skin firmness, and minimizes the visibility of such blemishes on the surface.

Cipla Health launched a mother care range including stretch mark cream, which helps to keep the skin moisturized, improves skin firmness, and minimizes the visibility of such blemishes on the surface. September 2020: The Himalaya Drug Company launched a two-step skincare routine, Himalaya Stretch Mark Oil & Cream, to help reduce the appearance of such blemishes during and post-pregnancy for mothers.

The Himalaya Drug Company launched a two-step skincare routine, Himalaya Stretch Mark Oil & Cream, to help reduce the appearance of such blemishes during and post-pregnancy for mothers. May 2020: Mustela launched a 2-piece Fragrance-Free Maternity Skincare Set featuring the Nursing Comfort Balm and EWG-certified Fragrance-Free Stretch Marks Cream.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global anti stretch mark products market include

L’Oréal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Mustela

The Clorox Company (Burt’s Bees)

Bio Oil

Clarins

Earth Mama Organics

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Crown Laboratories, Inc. (StriVectin)

