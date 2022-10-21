Flat Panel Display Market Share 2022 | Industry Size and Forecast 2030

Posted on 2022-10-21 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global flat panel display market size is expected to grow from USD 134.2 billion in 2020 to USD 191.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1from 2021 to 2027A flat panel display is an electronic display that displays information such as words, films, photos, or other visual contentTraditional Cathode Ray Tube television sets are much heavier and narrower than flatpanel screensOrganic LightEmitting Diode (OLED), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), LightEmitting Diode (LED), and other technologies are used in these display displaysFurthermore, it is mostly used in consumer electronic devices such as laptops, tablets laptops, smartwatches, etcThe emergence of advanced technologies offers enhanced visualizations in several industry verticals, including retail, consumer electronics, transportation, sports & entertainment, etcFlexible flat panel display technologies witness popularity at a high pace.

Moreover, display technologies, such as OLED, have increased importance in smartphones, smart wearables, televisions, and other devicesAlso, smartphone manufacturers plan to incorporate flexible OLED displays to attract consumersAdditionally, the market is also in the process of producing energysaving devices, primarily wearable devices.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/flat-panel-display-market

Growth in invehicle display technology in the automotive industry, rising demand for OLED display devices in smartphones and tablets, and growing use of interactive touchbased devices in the education sector are all important drivers driving the flat panel display marketThe expensive expense of new display technologies such as transparent displays and quantum dot screens and the stagnating growth of desktop PCs, laptops, and tablets stifles flat panel display growth.

Furthermore, display technology such as OLED offers several benefits over traditional display technologies, including its lightweight and flexibility, which has given it a competitive edge over other areasOLED technology is often regarded as a lighter and smaller alternative to LCD and LED systemsFurthermore, unlike LCD screens, OLED panels do not require any backlightingOLEDs also have the benefit of having a stable performance in the sunshineFurthermore, the global flat panel display market will likely benefit from emerging flexible flat panel display device applications.

Global Flat Panel Display Market Dynamics

DriversHigh demand for vehicle displays technology in the automotive sector

Nowadays, display gadgets are also used in the automotive industryIn response to this potential, LG Display has announced that it would begin producing a headup display system for the car sectorLG’s vehicle display gadget is a flexible, transparent display that can be wheeled aboutThe headsup display may be used in various ways and has a variety of functions to improve your driving experienceCodriver display, headup display, center information display, back seat entertainment, and other automobile components are included in the vehicle displayThe most popular display technology among the main vehicle manufacturers is OLED.

RestraintsHigh cost of new display technologies

Rapid technological advancements and upgrades in portable devices such as smartphones have witnessed tremendous growth in recent yearsSmartphones are easy to operate, efficient, and costeffectiveFurthermore, smartphones are featured with technologies evolved from devices like notebooks, tablets, and PC monitors.

OpportunitiesIncrease in adoption of flexible flat panel display

The present display market is largely concerned with developing new technologies and products for big screens and highresolution picturesFlexible displays are projected to dominate the display business in the futureIn comparison to traditional displays, flexible displays are thin, light, and less prone to damageAs a result, flexible screens are predicted to both replace and generate new display technologiesIn the worldwide display market, these characteristics are projected to generate profitable development prospects.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the flat panel display market based on application, technology, and industry vertical at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/flat-panel-display-market?opt=2950

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172027)

  • Smartphone & Tablet
  • Smart Wearable
  • Television and Digital Signage
  • PC & Laptop
  • Vehicle Display
  • Others

By Technology Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172027)

  • OLED
  • Quantum Dot
  • LED
  • LCD
  • Others

By Industry Vertical Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172027)

  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • BFSI
  • Military & Defense
  • Automotive
  • Others

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172027)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The LCD segment is projected to account for the largest market share by technology

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/flat-panel-display-market

By technology, the market is bifurcated in OLED, Quantum Dot, LED, LCD, and othersIn 2020, the LCD segment accounted for the largest market share of 59.3in the global flat panel display marketOrganic LED is an emerging type of display technologyThis technology removes the need for separate backlightingThe display panels based on this technology are thinner than other technologiesThis technology produces digital displays in different devices, including PC monitors, television screens, and portable systems such as smartphonesOLEDs have various advantages over conventional display technologies, such as they are light in weight and flexible enoughThe OLED technology is recognized as a lighter and thinner alternative than conventional LED and LCD systemsIn addition, OLED panels do not require any backlighting compared to LCDsStable performance in sunlight is an additional benefit of OLED.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global flat panel display market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaGlobally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 9.7% in the global flat panel display market during the forecast periodDeveloping nations such as China, India, Japan, and Australia account for the major share in the display market in AsiaPacificThis region is one of the major market regions for display technology globally, with India and China being the two major countriesAdoption of new technologies such as touch screen displays, interactive tables, kiosks, and other displays in AsiaPacific, are expected to fuel the flat panel display market growth during the forecast period.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/flat-panel-display-market

A surge in demand for interactive display, video walls, and touchscreen technology in this region is expected to boost the marketThe interactive touch screen is a leading technology in every region that delivers versatility for retail POS system and provide high intuitive touch experienceFurther, growing industrialization and rapid urbanization also attract the adoption of highly advanced and interactive solutionsThese factors are expected to boost demand for flat panel displays in AsiaPacific.

Key Market Players

The flat panel display market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as AU Optronics, LG Display CoLtd., Samsung Electronics CoLtd., Sony Corporation, NEC Corporation, Japan Display Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Crystal Display Systems, and E Ink Holdings Inc.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution