Animal Protein Market 2022: Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global animal protein market size was valued at USD 6,021,461.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 8,240,786.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. Animal proteins such as dairy protein, egg protein, and gelatin function as a thickening agent, foaming agent, carrier, gelling agent, and texturizer, which are used in preparations of a wide range of food products, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals. Furthermore, they find their application in animal feed as well. Additionally, manufacturers of food & beverage ingredients have been significantly investing in R&D activities to enhance animal proteins’ functions, performance, and nutritional value.

The growth of the animal proteins market is driven by an increase in consumption of food products such as confectionery, snack products, bakery, processed meat, and seafood products. Furthermore, the demand is propelled by a surge in the need for nutritional food in the market.

Global Animal Protein Market Definition

Animal protein is a protein ingredient derived from the sources such as egg, dairy, fish, and others. This animal protein is widely adopted in the food & beverages industry, cosmetics & personal care industry, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals industry, and feed industry. The rising adoption of animal protein in industries such as pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, the feed industry, and others has driven the growth of the animal protein market.

Global Animal Protein Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increase in demand for proteins as nutritional and functional ingredients

Proteins are considered as the building blocks of bones, skin, muscles, and blood. This is attributed to the fact that the human body requires protein to produce hormones, enzymes, and other body chemicals. Currently, protein supplements are used on a large scale due to a rise in health awareness among people and an increase in obesity concerns.

Thus, consumers are shifting their preference toward a healthy diet and increasing their protein intake to get extra nutrients found in these supplements, which fuels animal the market growth for animal protein. Animal protein, such as egg protein, offers several benefits, such as it helps individuals to feel full for a longer time and stay energized, thus preventing unnecessary cravings. This, in turn, helps them to maintain a healthy weight. Thus, all these factors collectively drive the demand for animal protein, thereby fueling the market’s growth.

Restraints : Stringent food regulations toward animal origin food additives

The food industry is governed by strict laws that govern animal-based raw materials and ingredients in product manufacturing. European and North American countries are actively involved in the development of such regulations.

In Europe, for instance, gelatin manufacturers must adhere to the specifications and requirements outlined in REGULATION (EU) 2016/355. According to the regulation, raw materials used in gelatin production for human consumption must follow certain guidelines, such as adhering to specified residual limits and undergoing specific treatments to reduce disease occurrence in humans. These guidelines may make the process of obtaining raw materials a little more complicated, which could hamper the market’s manufacturing process.

Opportunities : Introduction of protein supplements in untapped market

Protein supplement and protein-based food products are still in nascent stages in various developing regions of Africa such as Zimbabwe, Burundi, Liberia, and Eritrea. These are still untapped, which presents a remunerative opportunity for the manufacturers of animal protein supplements such as egg and dairy protein supplements. Moreover, consumers in these regions are becoming aware of the benefits regarding protein supplements, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Segmentation of the Global Animal Protein Market Research Report

The global animal protein market is segmented based on the product, form, application, and region.

By Product Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Egg protein

Dairy protein

Fish protein

Gelatin

By Form Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Solid

Liquid

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Food & beverages Bakery Beverages Breakfast Cereals Condiments/Sauces Confectionery Dairy and Dairy Alternative Products RTE/RTC Food Products Snacks

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal care

Feed

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The egg protein segment, by product, accounted for the largest market share

By product type, the animal protein market is divided into dairy protein, egg protein, fish protein, and gelatin. In 2021, the egg protein segment was the highest contributor to the market, with 58.5% of the global animal protein market share. Egg proteins, such as whole egg protein, egg white protein, egg yolk protein, are derived from the egg. These are widely consumed in food & beverages, personal care applications, and various nutrition products.

The growth of the egg proteins market is driven by increased consumption in the preparation of food products such as confectionery, snack products, processed meat, bakery, and seafood products. Also, the demand is propelled by a surge in need for nutritional food in the market. Customers are shifting their focus toward healthy diets and increasing their protein intake to gain extra nutrition from egg-based protein supplements as awareness of the benefits offered by nutritional and health food products grows, contributing significantly to the growth of the global egg proteins market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth in the animal protein markets in terms of value sales during the forecast period. The Asia -Pacific animal protein market is analyzed across China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the third largest producer of dairy protein globally. Leading dairy protein producer countries in Asia-Pacific include Japan, China, India, and Australia.

Animal Protein is widely used in the food & beverages and nutrition industries in many Asian countries. With the growth in awareness about dairy protein as sports or refreshment drinks, the market for casein & derivatives and whey protein is also growing in the region at a significant rate. It is widely used as an ingredient in skincare products, which has gained popularity in the recent past and is expected to drive the market for milk protein concentrate in the future. China is the major consumer of dairy protein in Asia-Pacific, followed by Japan and Australia. Furthermore, the development of the cosmetics and personal care industries in the region propels the demand for egg proteins, as egg protein aids in skin tightening and absorbs excess oil from the skin, thus improving the overall appearance. China is the major consumer of egg proteins in Asia-Pacific, followed by Japan and Australia.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global animal protein market concentrate on key strategies to overcome competition and maintain and grow their market share. Some of the major players in the global animal protein industry analyzed in this report include Arla Foods Inc., Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Darling Ingredients Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., PeterLabs Holdings, Shenzhen Taier, Kerry Group plc., The Kewpie Group, and Trobas Gelatine B.V.

A thorough study of the leading players in the animal protein market is used to analyse top winning strategies. An in-depth examination of various companies’ recent developments and growth curves aids in understanding their growth strategies and their potential market impact.