Tuberculin Skin Test Market To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2030

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global tuberculin skin test market size is expected to grow from USD 2,236.1 million in 2021 to USD 3,380.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

TB is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs and other parts of the body. A Mantoux TST (tuberculin skin test) or TB blood test is used to diagnose the infection. More tests are required to confirm TB illness depending on the organs invaded. Chest radiography, acid-fast staining, and microscopic examination of the patient’s sputum are used to detect anomalies in the chest in the case of pulmonary tuberculosis. Extrapulmonary tuberculosis can be diagnosed using MRI, CT, endoscopy, biopsies, urine and blood tests, laparoscopy, and lumbar punctures.

After being exposed to tuberculosis, a TB skin test is performed to check for tuberculosis infection. When someone displays signs of tuberculosis, this skin test is utilized to diagnose the disease. A small amount of tuberculin, commonly known as testing fluid, is injected into the forearm, and the resulting swelling is measured several days later. A TB skin test evaluates an individual’s immune response to a testing solution containing Mycobacterium tuberculosis antigens. Antigens – protein markers present on the surface of bacteria that elicit an immune response. A TB skin test involves injecting the testing solution beneath the skin of the forearm, resulting in a raised, swollen region on the skin’s surface.

The global increase in multi-drug resistance (MDR) TB is a major driving factor that boosts the market growth. Bacteria that are resistant to isoniazid and rifampicin, cause MDR tuberculosis, the most effective tuberculosis antimicrobial. Furthermore, the availability of technologically advanced POC (Point-of-Care) diagnostic technologies is accelerating market development. NAATS (Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests) and Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA) are advanced diagnostic technologies that are more accurate, convenient, and provide faster results than traditional diagnostic processes.

Furthermore, significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure and increased public awareness of various diagnostic techniques are acting as growth stimulants. The market is anticipated to be further fueled by additional factors like the aging population, increased government support for R&D activities, and rising healthcare costs.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Tuberculin Skin Test Market

The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a staggering time for many countries. TB diagnostics witnessed a moderately negative demand shock all around the globe. Tuberculosis skin and COVID-19 are infectious diseases that primarily attack the lungs. The symptoms of COVID-19 and Tuberculosis are similar with the presence of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing, although TB disease has a longer incubation period and a slower onset of disease. According to various studies they have found that TB prevalence among COVID-19 patients ranges from 0.37 to 4.47%. An overall decline is witnessed in TB notification by 26% from January to June 2020 as compared to last year due to the COVID-19 impact.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the global TB diagnostics market. Due to the strong decline in these diagnostics centers and converting these diagnostic centers into COVID wards across the world, especially in the red zone regions. As the lockdown’s restrictions were increasing worldwide, the testing levels for tuberculosis could not gain the same levels of substantive volume as before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Tuberculin Skin Test Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increase in the Case Detection Rate

Case detection rate (CDR) provides the correct indication of the percentage of all TB cases diagnosed with the help of different tests, including tuberculin skin test and blood test. CDR for a country is calculated based on the total number of new and relapse cases of tuberculosis that were found in the recent period divided by the total number of incident cases estimated for the same year.

Furthermore, major advancements in healthcare infrastructure, government investment, and an increase in public knowledge of various diagnostic techniques are serving as growth factors for this market.

Restraints: High Costs of Diagnostics

An increased need for highly-priced advanced diagnostic technologies for these tuberculin skin tests is one of the significant hindrances to the market growth in different regions. The widespread adoption of these critical and necessary diagnostic products is likely to be limited by this high-cost factor. Despite increasing regulatory approvals and clinical trials, the global market may not attract many prominent companies due to limited economic resources.

Opportunities: Increasing Advancement in Technology

The global market of tuberculin has witnessed several advancements in technology such as molecular assay. Through the adoption of these technologies, new diagnostics solutions will develop that can diagnose these diseases more accurately and quickly. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Program has included an Indian molecular assay named TrueNet as an early diagnostic test to detect this disorder.

Scope of the Global Tuberculin Skin Test Market

The study categorizes the tuberculin skin test market based on product type and application at regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Mantoux Test

Pirquet Test

Mom Test

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017–2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period by Application

Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. The diagnostic laboratories segment accounts for a larger revenue share in 2021. The existence of diagnostic laboratories worldwide contributes to the segment’s growth. Furthermore, the growing number of tuberculin skin test diagnoses in these diagnostic laboratories drives the segment’s growth. For instance, in May 2021, the United States had around 29,227 diagnostic and medical laboratories. The presence of several institutions may favor the segment’s expansion in the next years.

North America is projected to account for the highest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global clean makeup market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to witness the highest market share in 2021. The region’s substantial proportion is owing to the rising prevalence of tuberculosis, which has increased the number of tuberculin skin test diagnoses in the region. Furthermore, the significant presence of industry participants in this region will likely contribute to market growth throughout the forecast period.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The improvement of healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, the high prevalence of tuberculosis in this region, and the rising consumer desire for better treatment outcomes drive the Asia Pacific market growth rate. Also, in May 2022, India introduced its “made in India” TB infection skin test named ‘c-TB,’ which is a cost-effective tool and is proofed an immense benefit to other highly burdened economies. Such government initiatives in the region are creating a lucrative growth demand over the forecast period.

Key Market Players in the Global Tuberculin Skin Test Market

The global tuberculin skin test market is gradually taking pace, and players are trying to strengthen their market positions. Most companies in the market are indulged in expanding business across regions and enhancing their capabilities.

