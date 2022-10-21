Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market 2022 Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2030 from USD 1.45 billion in 2021. The global magnetic proximity sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030. Magnetic proximity sensors provide long sensing ranges that can reliably detect magnetic objects, with new application options opened up due to the smaller magnets. MM sensors in NAMUR designed for use in explosion-hazardous areas complete this comprehensive product family.

The key market drivers for the magnetic proximity sensor market are an increase in the trend of automation and a rise in demand for non-sensing technology, growing applications of magnetic proximity sensors in various industry verticals like defense and automotive.

Global Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global magnetic proximity sensor market based on sensing range, housing material, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Analysis by Sensing Range

0 mm to 20 mm

20 mm to 40 mm

Greater than 40 mm

Global Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Analysis by Housing Material

Metal

Plastic

Global Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Analysis by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Building Automation

Other Applications

Global Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Magnetic Proximity Sensor revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Magnetic Proximity Sensor revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic Proximity Sensor sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Magnetic Proximity Sensor Manufacturers –

Sick AG

OMRON Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Rockwell Automation, Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Gentec International

Eaton

Panasonic

Fargo Controls Inc

Balluff Automation India Pvt. Ltd

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Magnetic Proximity Sensor Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: