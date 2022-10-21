Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market 2022 Players Targeting Application to Boost Growth by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-21— /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market is projected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2030 from USD 5.90 billion in 2021. The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems uses non-invasive imaging technology to investigate the anatomy and function of the body in both aspects, such as health and disease, without damaging ionizing radiation. It can be used in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment monitoring of various chronic diseases. It is based on technology that excites and detects the changes in protons found in the tissue fluid. It can differentiate between white matter and grey matter in the brain. It is the only imaging modality in demand as it does not use x-rays when frequent imaging is required for diagnosis or therapy, especially in the brain.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market based on architecture, field strength, application, and end-user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the U.K., Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Open system

Closed system

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Analysis by Field Strength

Low Field Strength

Mid Field Strength

High Field Strength

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Analysis by Application

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Brain and neurological

Spine and musculoskeletal

Vascular

Abdominal

Cardiac

Breast

Other

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Analysis by End-User

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Manufacturers –

GE Healthcare

Barco N.V.

Hologic Inc

Nordion Inc.

Onex Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Esaote SPA

Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt ltd

Fujifilm.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

