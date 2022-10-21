Burgeoning Demand For Europe Electrical Steel Market To Fuel Market Growth Through 2032 : Fact.MR

The detailed research report on the global Europe Electrical Steel Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Europe Electrical Steel Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Europe Electrical Steel Market.

Market Players:

  • Novolipetsk Steel (NMLK)
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Cogent Power Limited
  • Phoenix Mecano AG
  • Thyssenkrupp AG
  • Voestalpine Camtec GmbH
  • Aperam S.A.
  • SMS Group GmbH
  • Acciaieria Arvedi
  • Acronic International GmbH
  • Erdemir Romania S.R.L.
  • Severstal

Key Segments of Europe Electrical Steel Industry Survey

  • Europe Electrical Steel Market by Product Type :
    • Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel
    • Non-Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel
      • Fully-Processed
      • Semi-Processed
  • Europe Electrical Steel Market by Application :
    • Inductors
    • Transformers
      • Transmission
      • Portable
      • Distribution
    • Motors
      • 1hp – 100hp
      • 101hp – 200hp
      • 201hp – 500hp
      • 501hp – 1000hp
      • Above 1000hp
  • Europe Electrical Steel Market by End-use Industry :
    • Automotive
    • Manufacturing
    • Energy
    • Household Appliances
    • Others (Construction, Fabrication)
  • Europe Electrical Steel Market by Country :
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • Russia
    • BENELUX
    • Rest of Europe

Regional Analysis:

“European Market Led by Russia and Germany”

Russia’s electrical steel market and Germany’s electrical steel market are leading the market in Europe with 47.6% and 10% market shares, respectively, in 2021.

Substantial growth in automotive industries along with rising public and private investments in the economy is propelling market growth in these countries. These factors are likely to supplement market growth at 8.5% and 13% CAGRs during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

