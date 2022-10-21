The Value Of The Coupling Agents Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 4.2% During 2022 – 2032

The global sales of Coupling Agents in 2021 was held at US$ 519.4 Million and is projected to reach US$ 812.1 Million by the end of 2032. With 4.2%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth.

Adhesive & Sealants is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.9% during 2022 – 2032. As per the Coupling Agents Market research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, the value of the Coupling Agents Market increased at around 3.4% CAGR.

New uses of adhesive coupling agents are predicted to open up opportunities for silane coupling agent manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and dental fields. Siegenic agents are typically used in the dentistry business. Adhesion is one of the most essential features in the area of dentistry. Adhesion may be improved by a variety of techniques, the most prevalent of which are chemical and mechanical alterations to the surfaces of dental materials.

What Factors are Propelling Coupling Agent’s Demand?

Growing demand for coupling agents as a result of demand for improved fuel efficiency and regulatory compliance is a key factor propelling the global coupling agents market ahead. Furthermore, the growing demand for coupling agents as a result of increased use in the automotive and building and construction industries is expected to fuel the market growth throughout the analysis period.

Emerging coupling agent applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries may potentially present key development opportunities for coupling agent manufacturers. Throughout the forecast period, however, the global coupling agent market is projected to be restricted by decreased demand for plastic packaging.

Automobile manufacture businesses are focusing on increasing fuel efficiency and enhancing automotive safety. The implementation of silicone elastomers in tire production makes them more fuel-efficient. OEMs now promote coupling agents to lower rolling resistance and increase the traction on wet or slippery surfaces.

Getting silica-reinforced green tires for your automobiles may enhance fuel efficiency by as much as 5%. This will assist save billions of barrels of oil every year. In addition, it will assist in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Region-wise Analysis

Which Region is projected to Offer the Largest Opportunity for Coupling Agents Market?

In terms of revenue, the Asia-Pacific market presently accounts for the lion’s share of the global coupling agent market. This is due to the region’s increasing need for coupling agents in rubber and plastics applications for the automotive industry. The market in North America is expected to grow considerably during the projected period due to the rising demand for coupling agents from the building and construction industries in the region.

The expanding automotive and industrial sectors are expected to drive increasing demand for coupling agents. China dominated the Asia Pacific coupling agent market in 2021. However, throughout the forecast period, the markets in India and China are likely to grow at a faster pace.

Country-wise Analysis

Which Country Lies at the CenterStage for Coupling Agents Market Revenue?

The United States is expected to account for the largest market size of US$ 262.2 Mn by the end of 2032. The surge in demand for products made from glass-reinforced nylon, glass-reinforced polyesters, and recycled plastics in the U.S. has led to the demand spurt for coupling agents in the country.

Competitive Analysis

The key competitors in the coupling agents market include Shin-Etsu Chemicals and Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., WD Silicone Company Limited, Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Company Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, DowDuPont Inc., Gelest Inc. As a way to stay one step ahead of the competition and grow their market share, businesses have used a wide range of strategies, such as merging with other businesses and partnering with other businesses.

Some of the recent developments of key Coupling Agents providers are as follows:

In June 2018, Evonikannounced the expansion of its manufacturing capability of precipitated silica in its Turkey-based facility. The company plans to increase the capacity by 40,000 metric tons starting from 2020. The objective of this expansion is to furnish the surging demand for green tires.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies’ offering coupling agents have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Market Segments Covered in Coupling Agents Market Analysis

By Type :

Sulfur Silane

Vinyl Silane

Epoxy Silane

Amino Silane

Other Types

By Application :

Rubber & Plastics

Fiber Treatment

Adhesive & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Other Applications

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

