Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Consumption Value Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 2.9% During The Period Of 2022-2032

The global market for Diesel Oxidation Catalysts, which was anticipated to be worth US$ 1.4 Bn in 2022, is expected to rise to US$ 2.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.9% throughout the analysed period. Emission control catalysts are used to cut back the amounts of different pollutants, such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas, and alternative fuel, from engine exhaust. Aspects of the environment are being restricted across numerous nations by stringent new rules and regulations worth mentioning that exhaust from fossil fueled cars, particularly heavy-duty diesel engine cars.

Despite the fact that diesel engines are some of the worst contributors to air pollution, different companies are working hard to reduce diesel polluter emissions while maintaining the benefits of diesel engines.

As per latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global Diesel Oxidation Catalysts consumption over the past half-decade increased at a CAGR of around 3.1%. The heavy-duty diesel catalyst market was valued at roughly US$ 1.1 Bn in 2017, and it is expected to grow at a rate of around 2.8% from 2022 to 2032.

For More Valuable Information on Regional Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7430

What is driving the Global Market for Heavy-Duty Diesel Catalysts?

Environmental catalyst firms are shifting their focus away from the North America and Europe and started to focus onto lucrative Asian countries, bolstered by increasing number of vehicle in Asian nations such as China, India, and Thailand. As automotive vehicle sales continue to expand at a steady rate, the heavy-duty Diesel Catalysts market is slated to witness significant growth.

As the Chinese government is enforcing strict pollution laws and establishing Level IV EU emission standards, the automobile catalysts market is anticipated to offer attractive opportunities for both foreign and domestic entities in the industry. Along with China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea are pursuing Euro IV and Euro V emission regulations to minimize automobile pollution in their respective countries.

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts market regional insights?

The global heavy-duty diesel catalysts market in the United States is estimated at US$ 470.5 Mn in 2021, accounting for 32.3% of the global market.

In order to limit air pollution, North America and Europe have set high-quality emission regulations. As a result, the heavy-duty diesel catalyst market is projected to be dominated by these regions in the coming years also.

Besides, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in the coming decade. In addition, the emerging economies of China and India are expected to witness a rise in trade. As the population in these economies continue to develop, it is projected that the demand for vehicles for transportation and other uses would increase.

In comparison to gasoline, diesel engines are more cost-effective. As a consequence, it is anticipated that the demand for diesel engines would expand. These significant qualities indicate that the worldwide market for heavy-duty diesel catalysts has significant potential.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7430

Competition Landscape

In order to withhold competition, the key market players in Diesel Oxidation Catalystss market are emphasising on enhancing the quality of their products.

BASF SE, Umicore S.A., Corning Incorporated, and Bosal International N.V. are among the companies involved. Manufacturers such as Johnson Matthey PLC, Cataler Corp, and DLC International are also involved in the production of automobile catalysts.

In April 2022 , The Southwest Research Institute showcased its CAT-DEF technology at the WCX World Congress Experience in Detroit. The SAF-funded research solution dramatically reduced NOx emissions in heavy-duty diesel engines to meet the mandated California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards for future standards.

, showcased its CAT-DEF technology at the WCX World Congress Experience in Detroit. The SAF-funded research solution dramatically reduced NOx emissions in heavy-duty diesel engines to meet the mandated California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards for future standards. In December 2021, BASFannounced its intention to establish an entity under the name BASF Automotive Catalysts and Recycling, which will be engaged in mobile emission catalysts, automotive catalysts recycling, and associated precious metal services.

Key Segments Covered in Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Industry Survey

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market by Type :

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx)

Particulate Matter (PM)

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market by Application :

OEMs

Aftermarket

Others

Diesel Oxidation Catalysts Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com