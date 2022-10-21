The Value Of Oleate Esters Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 5.8% During 2022 – 2032

Newly-released Oleate Esters Market analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global sales of Oleate Esters Market in 2021 were held at US$ 1.8 Bn. Oleate Esters Market is projected to reach valuation of US$ 3.3 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032. Lubricants is expected to be the highest revenue-generating application, with a projected CAGR of over 7.3% during 2022 – 2032.

As per the Oleate Esters Market research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, the value of the Oleate Esters Market increased at around 5.1% CAGR. The growing cosmetics sector is helping to meet the growing need for oleate esters, which is helping to move the industry ahead. Additionally, the chemical is utilized to create biodegradable and natural paints, which are used in the construction and building sectors.

The demand for oleate esters is growing throughout the industry as a consequence of the increased need for environmentally friendly paints. These factors are expected to propel the oleate esters market ahead in the near future. Apart from the driving factors, there also exists certain market growth restraining factors for oleate esters, of which is the cost of manufacturing the chemical stands at the forefront. Despite this, increased PVC demand is expected to give lucrative development opportunities for the oleate esters market in the near future, according to industry analysts.

What Factors are Propelling Oleate Esters Demand?

During the forecast period, the improvement of technology in its manufacturing processes, the rising demand for food grains as a result of population increase, and the increasing awareness of the benefits of agrochemicals are expected to propel the growth of the oleate esters market.

Furthermore, the rising demand for lubricants as a result of large-scale applications in the manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and other industrial sectors, limited agricultural land sizes, and increasing consumer awareness about the use of natural and environment-friendly paints are all expected to contribute to the growth of the oleate esters market in the coming years, according to industry analysts.

Furthermore, the constant changes in climate conditions, as well as the significant upsurge in the cosmetic industry as a result of the rise in disposable income and the increasing willingness to spend money on one’s appearance, are some of the factors that are expected to support the growth of the oleate esters demand in the future.

What is the impact of Covid-19 on Oleate Esters Market?

Most of the chemical businesses were hit hard during the pandemic. This is owing to significant disruptions in their respective production and supply-chain operations as a consequence of many precautionary lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by regulatory authorities throughout the globe. It was also true for the global Oleate Esters market. However, with the resurgence of end-use industries such as lubricants, plasticizers, agrochemicals, and cosmetics, the demand for oleate esters is expected to expand.

Competitive Analysis

Since oleate esters are obtained from natural resources, manufacturers are researching methods or alternatives to produce oleate esters at a faster rate in order to meet the needs of various areas of application. Compounds that may be used as raw materials in the large-scale manufacturing of oleate esters are being sought after by manufacturers.

The nature of the market is said to alter on a regular basis as a result of changes in the methods used to produce oleate esters. The number of firms operating in the oleate esters market may grow in the coming years.

Because of the intense R&D operations done by market participants, a change in the nature of the oleate esters may be feasible.

The key players operating in the oleate esters market report are P&G Chemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Kao Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, Victorian Chemical Company, Italmatch Chemical S.p.A., Croda International Plc., Italmatch, and INEOS Group.

Some of the recent developments of key Oleate Esters providers are as follows:

In January 2021 , Emery Oleochemicals increased its distribution agreement with Omya Inc. Omya’s North America company will provide technical help and support to Emery’s Green Polymer Additives (GPA) products, including release agents, lubricants, specialty plasticizers, antistatic and antifogging agents, to both new and current customers in the United States.

, Emery Oleochemicals increased its distribution agreement with Omya Inc. Omya’s North America company will provide technical help and support to Emery’s Green Polymer Additives (GPA) products, including release agents, lubricants, specialty plasticizers, antistatic and antifogging agents, to both new and current customers in the United States. In May 2020 , Kao Corporation finished the new facility of its joint venture firm PT Apical Kao Chemicals, in Sumatra, Indonesia.

, Kao Corporation finished the new facility of its joint venture firm PT Apical Kao Chemicals, in Sumatra, Indonesia. In January 2020 , Ineos Chemicals Holdings Luxembourg S.A. completed the purchase of Wilmar France Holdings S.A.S., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar that owns and operates an ethoxylation plant in Lavera, France, by Wilmar International Limited and Ineos Oxide.

, Ineos Chemicals Holdings Luxembourg S.A. completed the purchase of Wilmar France Holdings S.A.S., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilmar that owns and operates an ethoxylation plant in Lavera, France, by Wilmar International Limited and Ineos Oxide. In October 2019, Emery Oleochemicals GmbH inked a new distribution deal with IMCD Nordic. Emery’s Green Polymer Additives business unit’s natural-based lubricants, releasing agents, antistatic and antifogging agents, and specific plasticizerswill be distributed and supported by IMCD Nordic.

Market Segments Covered in Oleate Esters Market Analysis

By Type :

Ethyl Oleate

Methyl Oleate

Butyl Oleate

Trimethylolpropane Trioleate

By Application :

Lubricants

Plasticizers

Agrochemicals

Cosmetics

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

