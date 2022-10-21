Healthcare Assets Management Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Elpas, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Healthcare Assets Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Healthcare Assets Management Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Healthcare assets management is the process of identifying, tracking, and maintaining information on the value and location of an organization’s physical assets. This includes both tangible assets such as buildings and equipment and intangible assets such as patient records and intellectual property.

Key Trends:

There are four key trends in healthcare assets management technology:

1. The shift from reactive to proactive asset management: In the past, healthcare organizations have typically taken a reactive approach to asset management, only addressing issues as they arise.

2. The use of predictive analytics: Predictive analytics is a branch of artificial intelligence that is being used increasingly in asset management.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of the healthcare assets management market.

One of the most important drivers is the increasing cost of healthcare. As the cost of healthcare increases, so does the need for efficient management of healthcare assets.

Another key driver is the increasing number of patients. As the population continues to grow, so does the demand for healthcare services.

Market Segments:

The healthcare assets management market is segmented by product, end-user, and region. By product, the market is classified into radio frequency identification devices, and real-time location systems. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global healthcare assets management market includes players such as Elpas, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, AiRISTA Flow, Stanley Healthcare, Centrak Inc., ThingMagic, Sonitor, Versus Technology Inc., Zebra Technologies, and others.

