The Value Of The Polyurea Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 7.1% During 2022 – 2032

Newly-released Polyurea Market analysis report by Fact.MR shows that global sales of Polyurea Market in 2021 was held at US$ 928.5 Million. With 7.1%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to reach US$ 2 Billion market value. Coating is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.6% during 2022 – 2032.

As per the Polyurea Market research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, the market value of the Polyurea Market increased at around 7.1% CAGR. The demand for polyurea in the transportation and construction industries is driving market growth. It also has a short drying period, which makes the whole procedure faster. Furthermore, the increasing importance of impermeable membranes in civil and residential construction is expected to raise polyurea demand.

Polyurea demand in the transportation segment is expected to rise as polyurea coatings have the capability to block rust and build crack resistance. As the trend for using eco-friendly techniques for production is gaining importance, the demand for polyurea is also increasing to lower carbon gas emissions. Due to this reason, polyurea has a competitive edge over many other chemicals, like Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), which are used in construction and industrial purposes.

What Factors are Propelling Polyurea Demand?

Subject to their numerous applications, the demand for polyurea is propelling at a moderate pace. The automotive segment has used polyurea for almost 3 decades and it will continue to gain importance in the future.

Due to the rise in agricultural activities, especially in developing regions, the demand for polyurea will increase owing of its application in pipelines, pumps, and irrigation.

Polyurea is also expected to gain importance in the defense sector. Owing to its proven impact resistance, capacity to absorb explosive energy, durability, and quick setting capabilities, polyurea coatings and linings are frequently employed in the military and security industries.

However, in the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, the high cost of polyurea compared to other alternative coatings and toxic raw materials are likely to act as key restraints for its growth, whereas the presence of low-cost coating substitutes and existing coating technologies may pose a threat to the polyurea market’s growth.

Which Country Lies at the CenterStage for Polyurea Market Revenue?

The market in United States is expected to account for the highest revenue of US$ 608.8 Mn by the end of 2032 with an expected CAGR of 6.9%. This is due to readily available raw materials in the region. Furthermore, the region’s total industrial development will be boosted by an increase in non-residential building activity.

What is the impact of Covid-19 on the Polyurea Market?

The government imposed travel bans and shutdowns resulted in the global value chain disruptions. This also harmed the supply of raw ingredients used to make polyurea. This virus had resulted in a global shutdown of construction, industry, and transportation, potentially reducing polyurea application.

Competitive Analysis

Players in the market are constantly developing improved solutions as well as extending their product offerings. To help polyurea providers implement cost-effective solutions and preserve competitive advantage in the market, the companies are focused on their alliances, and technology collaborations.

Some of the recent developments of key Polyurea providers are as follows:

In April 2022, Bayer announced that Ginkgo Bioworks has agreed to buy Bayer’s West Sacramento Biologics Research & Development site as well as its internal discovery and lead optimization platform. Ginkgo Bioworks will collaborate with Bayer on developing biological solutions in fields such as nitrogen optimization, carbon sequestration, and next-generation crop protection over a multi-year period.

announced that has agreed to buy Bayer’s West Sacramento Biologics Research & Development site as well as its internal discovery and lead optimization platform. Ginkgo Bioworks will collaborate with Bayer on developing biological solutions in fields such as nitrogen optimization, carbon sequestration, and next-generation crop protection over a multi-year period. In February 2022 , the Sherwin-Williams Company declared that it has fixed an agreement with North Carolina, Iredell County, and The City of Statesville to enhance its coatings production and architectural paint. Over the next three years, Sherwin-Williams aims to invest at least US$300 Mn in the redevelopment and add more than 180 full-time positions to the facility, effectively doubling the current workforce.

, the declared that it has fixed an agreement with North Carolina, Iredell County, and The City of Statesville to enhance its coatings production and architectural paint. Over the next three years, Sherwin-Williams aims to invest at least US$300 Mn in the redevelopment and add more than 180 full-time positions to the facility, effectively doubling the current workforce. In August 2020, Resdev Limitedannounced a partnership with VersaFlex. Resdev’s parking deck, specialty flooring, and concrete repair solutions will be combined with VersaFlex’s specialized coatings, linings, and technical foams portfolio as a result of this decision. Their collaboration will first focus on bringing VersaFlex’s wide network of clients in North and South America to the Pumadur portfolio of polyurethane cement-based flooring products.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies’ Polyurea services have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Market Segments Covered in Polyurea Market Analysis

By Raw Material :

Aromatic

Aliphatic

By Product Type :

Coating

Lining

Adhesive & Sealants

Other Product Types

By Application :

Construction

Industrial

Transportation

Other Applications

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

