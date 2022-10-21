Radar Absorbing Materials Coating Consumption Value Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 6.5% During The Period Of 2022-2032

The global Radar Absorbing Materials Coating market is estimated at US$ 42.9 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 80.5 Millionn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% through the forecast period of 2022-2032. Due to increased product demand in the aerospace and defense, automotive, military armament, and submarines, as well as rising demand for UV protection coatings in the automotive industry, the market for Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings is expected to exceed USD 42.9 Million by 2022.

Radar absorption is the aim of Radar Absorbing Materials Coating also known as stealth coating, a polymer paint used to lower radar detection while using aircraft. To produce stealth paint, covering aircraft gets lots of iron particles mixed with a binder.

Polyetherimide, isocyanate, epoxy, PES, PEEK, PPS (polyphenylene sulfide), and polyimide are examples of thermoplastic polymers suited for Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings. Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings are also used on a variety of other surfaces, including phone, tablet, and computer displays, as well as automobiles.

What’s driving the Global Market for Radar Absorbing Materials Coating Market?

According to Fact.MR analysis, the Radar Absorbing Materials Coating Market is driven by a number of variables, some of which are included below:

Stealth technology is in high demand in a variety of applications, including fighter planes and bombers, tanks, and helicopters.

Growing aircraft production, particularly in the United States.

Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings are becoming more popular in high-end vehicles.

Attributed to the above-discussed factors, Radar Absorbing Materials Coating revenue is projected to be valued at US$ 80.5 Mn by 2032-end.

Why is the North America a Prominent Market for Radar Absorbing Materials Coating Sales?

North America accounted for 40% of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. This growth is mostly attributable to the significant presence of key aircraft manufacturers concentrating on advanced technologies in the United States. Increased military and defence expenditure in the United States will encourage the growth of the Radar Absorbing Materials Coating market sector.

For example, the defence budget in 2019 was around USD 686.1 Bn, with a 13.4% increase to US$ 778 Bn in 2020. The United States air force, army, navy, and marine corps operate slightly more than 13,000 military aircraft, according to the 2021 World Air Forces research published by Flight International in collaboration with Embraer. Among the market leaders include Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman.

Competition Landscape

The primary concern of key participants in the Radar Absorbing Materials Coating market is to provide novel products with improved characteristics. To fulfil the rising demand for Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings in the aerospace and automotive industries, the key producers are expanding their footprints into new areas.

Stealth Veils, CFI Solutions, Micromag, Hyper Stealth Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Intermat Defense, Surrey NanoSystems, and MWT Materials, Inc. are among the leading manufacturers of Radar Absorbing Materials Coatings.

Key Companies Profiled:

Intermat Defense

CFI Solutions

Hyper Stealth

Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Radar Absorbing

Materials Coatings Inc.

Micromag

Veil Corporation

Stealth Veils

Key Segments Covered in Radar Absorbing Materials Coating Industry Survey

By Resin Type :

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyimide

Others

By Application :

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Others

By Region :

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

