Road Marking Paints and Materials consumption value is expected to increase at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the period of 2022-2032

The Global Road Marking Paints and Materials Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 12.2 Billion, according to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider. Road marking products are used on roadways and pathways to provide guidance, warnings, and information to pedestrians, cars, and vehicles. Uniformity of Road Marking Paints and Materials is vital to limit road confusion and boost public safety. Companies continue to develop retroreflective technology, allowing Road Marking Paints and Materials to last for several years. They are also building on durable products that make installation cost-effective.

What’s driving the Global Sales of Road Marking Paints and Materials?

According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, around 1.25 Mn people are killed in road accidents each year, with an average of 3,287 fatalities happening globally each day. These mishaps are typically caused by bad road conditions. To minimize accidents caused by climatic conditions and poorer visibility of road markings during the day and at night, safer roads are required.

Several governments, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Switzerland, have taken initiatives to improve road conditions and provide proper road markings in order to minimize the number of people killed on dangerous roads. This is anticipated to increase the Road Marking Materials Market throughout the forecast period.

What are the regional insights of the market for Road Marking Paints and Materials?

Road Marking Paints and Materials are expected to increase in value in the Asia Pacific throughout the upcoming forecast period, primarily as a result of increasing utilization of these materials in civil construction projects.

Factors such as increasing demand for safer roads and government investment in the production of such materials are the main reason for increasing road marking use in Asia Pacific. These factors are projected to boost sales of Road Line Marker Paints and Materials in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

In North America and Europe, increased highway safety requirements and regulatory limitations have raised market demand. Furthermore, skid-resistant technologies have emerged as potential market drivers in these nations. Rapid industrialization is also expected to boost market demand in developing markets such as China, India, and Japan.

Competition Landscape

The key Road Marking Paint companies are focusing on the quality of their offerings. They key players in the global Road Marking Paints and Materials include Sherwin Williams Company, Geveko Marking, Aximum SA, Kelly Bros Erinline, Swarco Limburger Lackfabric GmbH, Ozark Materials LLC, Ennis Flint, Roadmarking Industry Association of Australia, Evonik Industries, and Automack Technologies.

Some of the recent developments in Road Marking Paints and Materials Market are as follows:

In October 2021 , Swarco , an Austrian transportation technology company announced the acquisition of Hitex, a Road Marking Paints and Materials provider. With this acquisition, Swarco expects to enter the Road Marking Paints and Materials market in the U.K.

, , an Austrian transportation technology company announced the acquisition of Hitex, a Road Marking Paints and Materials provider. With this acquisition, Swarco expects to enter the Road Marking Paints and Materials market in the U.K. In January 2021, AEuropean private equity firm THI Investments announced that it has gained a majority stake from WJ Group, a provider of specialty highway goods and services including Road Marking Paints and Materials.

Key Segments Covered in Road Marking Paints and Materials Industry Survey

By Type :

Paint Based Materials

Performance-Based Materials

By Application :

Road and Highway Marking Paint

Pavement Marking Paint

Parking Lot Marking Paint

Factory Marking Paint

Airport Marking Paint

Field Marking Paint

Other Applications

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

