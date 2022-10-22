Young Immigrants, Millennials Hold The Largest Market Share Of 41.4% In Mental Fitness Apps Market, Unveils Fact.MR

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

As per industry analysis on mental fitness apps, the market is foreseen to close in on a value of US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2031, surging at CAGR of 16.4% during the same period. Demand for mental fitness apps for co- occurring disorders grew 1.8X over the last 5 years.

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global mental fitness apps market is anticipated to close in on a value of US$ 1.9 Bn by the end of 2031, surging at a CAGR of 16.4%.

Changing lifestyles and increasing work pressure have led to increase in demand for mental fitness apps over the years. Fact.MR, anticipates significant potential in market, owing to factors such as increasing healthcare spending and growing collaboration between app developers and schools and colleges.

COVID-19 has had a positive impact on demand for mental fitness apps, which increased the number of downloads in the short term. North America is the market leader with early adoption due to high spending on healthcare. Increasing penetration of smartphones all across the globe is also boosting demand for mental fitness apps.

Several app developers are coming out with additional features that encourage people to take subscriptions and opt for virtual consultations in real time.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mental fitness apps market is poised to rise at a CAGR of 16.4% and witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031.

Under operation system, Android is a prominent share holder capturing 68.1% of the market share in 2021, but this share is expected to decline 10% by 2031.

Based on application, co-occurring disorder apps are anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 776 Mn by 2031, offering an incremental opportunity of US$ 27.3 Mn (2021-2022).

Under demographics, baby boomers will hold the lowest market share of 6% and 10.8% in 2021 and 2031, respectively.

Out of 100 app subscriptions, 35 are from North America, with this regional market poised to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The market in East Asia will gain 24 BPS from 2021 to 2031 and generate a global market value of US$ 381 Mn.

“Initiatives by government and private sectors to improve the lifestyle of employees due to rising stress conditions are providing opportunity for mental fitness app developers to add new features, ensuring maximum benefit for users,” says a Fact.MR analyst.



Key Points Covered in Mental Fitness Apps Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Mental Fitness Apps and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Revenue Analysis of Mental Fitness Apps from 2021 to 2022 Compared to Market Outlook for 2022 to 2031

As per the latest report on the mental fitness apps industry by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, from 2016-2020, the market expanded at a CAGR of 17.9%, in which countries such as the U.S., China, and Japan are playing a crucial role, as these countries stand among the top 5 countries in the number of cases for anxiety, depression, and alcohol and drug use.

With growing millennial population percentage owing to rise in young immigrants, millennials hold the largest market share of 41.4% in 2021.

Demand for Android apps is high holding a market share of 1% in 2021, and will offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 835 Mn through 2031.

in 2021, and will offer an absolute dollar opportunity of through 2031. North America is a prominent region in market, anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2% , and reach a market value of US$ 547 Mn by 2031.

, and reach a market value of by 2031. The U.S. dominates the North America market and holds a market value of US$ 109.4 Mn .

. COVID-19 has had a positive impact on demand for apps with Y-o-Y growth of 2%in 2020.

What is Majorly Driving Demand for Mental Fitness Apps?

The healthcare industry accounts for more than 10% of GDP in developed countries. Global healthcare spending is estimated reach a value of US$ 9.5 trillion by 2022. Penetration of mobile phones around the globe is also increasing. Approximately 5.2 Bn people all around the globe are utilizing mobile phones, with the dominance of the Android segment.

Factors such as increasing stress levels in the society due to addiction of harmful substances, rising cases of mental health disorders, growing awareness programs that are being marketed by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding importance of mental health condition, and 24×7 assistance offered online are some of the factors driving the mental fitness apps domain.

Rising stress levels in people due to prolonged working hours and changing lifestyles have degraded health conditions. Many companies are providing life insurance to their employees, which include premium subscriptions of top mental fitness apps.

App developers are collaborating with schools and institutes for helping students overcome stress-related issues.

For instance, Headspace has effectively increased its market penetration by delivering more advantages, an easy-to-use interface, and a meditation software that is both, accessible and cheap. This is encouraging people to take subscriptions over real-time consultations.

Market Segments Covered in Mental Fitness Apps Industry Research

· By Operation System

iOS Mental Fitness Apps

Android Mental Fitness Apps

Others

· By Revenue

Free/ Freemium Mental Fitness Apps

Paid Mental Fitness Apps

Others Mental Fitness Apps

· By Application

Mental Disorder Apps

Substance-use Disorder Apps

Co-occurring Disorder Apps

· By Demographics

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Millennials

Generation Z

