Automotive PCB Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Automotive PCB Market is anticipated to grow to USD 12.97 Billion by 2030 from USD 8.64 billion in 2022. The global Automotive PCB market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising integration of PCBs on electric vehicles is a major factor in the automotive PCB market. The manufacturers of PCB’s are constantly trying to reduce the cost of the final product, which is gaining traction among automobile manufacturers. The reduction in the cost of PCBs is expected to rise in the automotive PCB market in the coming years. Another factor foreseen to create a lucrative market for PCBs in the automotive industry is the inclusion of these components in mid-range vehicles. This factor is anticipated to spur the revenue share of the automotive PCB market in the coming years.

Global Automotive PCB Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the Global Automotive PCB market based on type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Automotive PCB Market Analysis by Type

Double-Sided PCB

Multi-Layer PCB

Single-Sided PCB

Others

Global Automotive PCB Market Analysis by Application

ADAS and Basic Safety

Body, Comfort, and Vehicle Lighting

Infotainment Components

Powertrain Components

Others

Global Automotive PCB Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Automotive PCB Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Automotive PCB Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies’ Automotive PCB revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies’ Automotive PCB revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies’ Automotive PCB sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Automotive PCB Manufacturers –

Delphi Technologies

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd.

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Chin Poon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Daeduck Electronics

KCE Electronics

Tripod Technology Corporation

Amitron, Nippon Mektron Ltd.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market state and trends)

Automotive PCB Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Automotive PCB Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

