Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market is anticipated to grow to USD 5.14 billion by 2030 from USD 1.51 Billion in 2022. The global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.50% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing inclination of consumers toward safe, comfortable, and convenient automobile systems is driving the market’s growth. Furthermore, the high prevalence of road accidents is fueling the market’s growth. Therefore, these factors are propelling demand for stringent regulations by the government regarding Antilock Braking Systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution, Tire Pressure Management Systems (TPMS), and airbags across the globe to enhance user safety.

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) market based on technology, vehicle type, and type at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Analysis by Technology

Active Pedestrian Protection System

Passive Pedestrian Protection System

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Analysis by Type

Automatic Braking and Collision Avoidance

Brake Assist

External Airbags

Pop Up Bonnets

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Analysis by Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Manufacturers –

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv PLC

Continental AG

Autoliv Inc

DENSO

Magna International Inc

ZF

Mobileye

WABCO Holdings Inc

Valeo

Nissan Motor Company Ltd

AB Volvo

Subaru Corporation

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market state and trends)

Automotive Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: