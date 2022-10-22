Dry-laid Nonwovens Market 2022 Covering Major Driving Factors and Competitive Outlook till 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Dry-laid Nonwovens Market size was valued at a million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2022 to 2030.

Dry-laid nonwovens are made from staple fibers from the nonwoven manufacturer’s source. Before processing, the fibers are opened and mixed. The web formation takes place on roller cards with rotating workers and strippers. To achieve high fabric weights, cross lappers are used. Purified cotton webs can be formed using two processes for nonwoven fabric manufacturing. These processes are known as carding and airlaid/dry-laid. First, purified cotton is packaged in approximately 500-pound bales where the fiber is densely compressed. These bales are how the fiber arrives at the nonwoven fabric plants. The bales are opened, and the tightly packed fiber is opened by fiber-opening equipment.

Global Dry-laid Nonwovens Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the Global Dry-laid Nonwovens market based on product type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Dry-laid Nonwovens Market Analysis by Product Type

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Other

Global Dry-laid Nonwovens Market Analysis by Application

Hygienic Products

Public Utility

Home Textiles

Others

Global Dry-laid Nonwovens Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Dry-laid Nonwovens Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Dry-laid Nonwovens Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Dry-laid Nonwovens revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Dry-laid Nonwovens revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dry-laid Nonwovens sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Dry-laid Nonwovens Manufacturers –

Barnhardt Natural Fibers

GlobalSpec

Freudenberg

ANDRITZ

Hollingsworth and Vose

Valmet

Kuraray

De Saedeleir Textile Platform

Oji Kinocloth

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market state and trends)

Dry-laid Nonwovens Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Dry-laid Nonwovens Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

