Newborn Genetic Testing Market Size, Latest Trends, Research Insights, Key Profile and Applications by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Newborn Genetic Testing market is anticipated to reach USD XX billion by 2030 from USD 4.8 billion in 2021. The global Newborn Genetic Testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of genetic diseases among infants is the major factor positively influencing the growth of the newborn genetic testing market. The risk of genetic diseases in infants is high when parents have another child suffering from a genetic disease or if either of the parents has an abnormality in their chromosomes.

Due to the rising number of cases of genetic disorders in infants, governments of many regions are promoting the use of prenatal and newborn genetic testing. Therefore, this factor is further boosting the growth of the market.

Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global Newborn Genetic Testing market based on diagnostic, disease, and end user at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis by Diagnostic

Spectrophotometer

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Fluorescence in-situ Hybridization

Array-Comparative Genomic Hybridization

Screening

Maternal Serum Screening

Chronic Villus Sampling

Amniocentesis

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing

Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis by Disease

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Anemia

Down Syndrome

Phenylketonuria

Others

Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Newborn Genetic Testing Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Newborn Genetic Testing revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Newborn Genetic Testing revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Newborn Genetic Testing sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Newborn Genetic Testing Manufacturers –

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

Berry Genomics

BGI

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina

Laboratory Corporation of America

Natera

Qiagen

Sequenom

Trivitron Healthcare

Verinata Health

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Newborn Genetic Testing Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Diagnostic Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Newborn Genetic Testing Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, diagnostic managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Diagnostic launches, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

