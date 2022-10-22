Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market size was valued at a million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.45% from 2022 to 2030.

Message queue (MQ) software program enables process-related verbal exchange between IT systems. The queue provides asynchronous protocols to allow senders and receivers to talk remotely and at specific times. Messages can consist of requests, replies, or alerts, relying on the sender’s need. The queue facilitates service-to-service communications through storing, processing, and deleting movements as they are completed.

Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global message queue (MQ) software market based on type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Analysis, by Type

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Analysis by Application

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Message Queue (MQ) Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Message Queue (MQ) Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Message Queue (MQ) Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Message Queue (MQ) Software Manufacturers –

MuleSoft Anypoint Platform

IBM MQ

Apache Kafka

Apache Qpid

Azure Scheduler

IBM Cloud Pak for Integration

RabbitMQ

Azure Queue Storage

Nastel

TIBCO Rendezvous

Google Cloud Pub/Sub

Red Hat AMQ

Apache ActiveMQ

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Message Queue (MQ) Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

