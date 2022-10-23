Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 271 Bn by 2026

Global durable medical equipment sales are currently valued at around US$ 207 billion and are predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 7% through 2026. As a result, the durable medical equipment (DME) market is expected to reach US$ 271 billion by the end of 2026.

Revenue from the sales of personal mobility devices is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 33 billion by 2026.

Prominent Key Players Of The Durable Medical Equipment Market Survey Report:

  • Invacare Corporation
  • Sunrise Medical
  • Arjohuntleigh
  • Hill-Rom
  • Stryker
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Medical Device Depot, Inc.
  • GF Health Products Inc.
  • Carex Health Brands
  • Baxter International, Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Key Segments in Durable Medical Equipment Industry Research

  • By Product :
    • Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices
    • Personal Mobility Devices
    • Bathroom Safety Devices
    • Medical Furniture
    • Incontinent Pads
    • Breast Pumps
    • Catheters
    • Consumables & Accessories
    • Others
  • By End User :
    • Hospitals
    • Nursing Homes
    • Home Healthcare
    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Others

The report covers following Durable Medical Equipment Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Durable Medical Equipment market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Durable Medical Equipment
  • Latest industry Analysis on Durable Medical Equipment Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Durable Medical Equipment Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Durable Medical Equipment demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Durable Medical Equipment major players
  • Durable Medical Equipment Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Durable Medical Equipment demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Durable Medical Equipment Market report include:

  • How the market for Durable Medical Equipment has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Durable Medical Equipment on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Durable Medical Equipment?
  • Why the consumption of Durable Medical Equipment highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

