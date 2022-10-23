Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 271 Bn by 2026

Global durable medical equipment sales are currently valued at around US$ 207 billion and are predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 7% through 2026. As a result, the durable medical equipment (DME) market is expected to reach US$ 271 billion by the end of 2026.

Revenue from the sales of personal mobility devices is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 33 billion by 2026.

Prominent Key Players Of The Durable Medical Equipment Market Survey Report:

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical

Arjohuntleigh

Hill-Rom

Stryker

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medical Device Depot, Inc.

GF Health Products Inc.

Carex Health Brands

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Key Segments in Durable Medical Equipment Industry Research

By Product : Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Personal Mobility Devices Bathroom Safety Devices Medical Furniture Incontinent Pads Breast Pumps Catheters Consumables & Accessories Others

By End User : Hospitals Nursing Homes Home Healthcare Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



The report covers following Durable Medical Equipment Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Durable Medical Equipment market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Durable Medical Equipment

Latest industry Analysis on Durable Medical Equipment Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Durable Medical Equipment Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Durable Medical Equipment demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Durable Medical Equipment major players

Durable Medical Equipment Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Durable Medical Equipment demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Durable Medical Equipment Market report include:

How the market for Durable Medical Equipment has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Durable Medical Equipment on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Durable Medical Equipment?

Why the consumption of Durable Medical Equipment highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Durable Medical Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Durable Medical Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Durable Medical Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Durable Medical Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Durable Medical Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Durable Medical Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Durable Medical Equipment market. Leverage: The Durable Medical Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Durable Medical Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Durable Medical Equipment market.

