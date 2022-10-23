Worldwide Demand For Bonded Magnet Is Predict To Grow At A Moderate CAGR Of 7.8% Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Bonded Magnet Market Analysis by Product Type (Rare Earth Magnets, Bonded Ferrite Magnets), by Process Type (Injection Molded, Compression, Calendaring, Extrusion Bonded Magnets), by Application (Sensors, Motors, Hard Disk Drives, Level Gauges), by End Use & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global bonded magnet market is estimated at US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2032, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Bonded Magnet Market Survey Report:

  • TDK Corporation
  • Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
  • Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.,
  • Advanced Technology Materials Co. Ltd.
  • Magnequench International, LLC
  • SDM Magnetics Co., Ltd.
  • Ningbo Newland Magnet Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Arnold Magnetic Technologies,
  • Mate Co., Ltd.
  • Evitron Sp. z o.o.
  • MMC Magnetics Corp
  • RHEINMAGNET Horst Baermann GmbH.
  • Dura Magnetics, Inc.
  • Adams Magnetic Products
  • National Imports, LLC
  • Super Magnet Co., Ltd.
  • Galaxy Magnets

Bonded Magnet Industry Research by Segments

  • Bonded Magnet Market by Product Type:
    • Rare Earth Magnets
      • NdFeB
      • SmCo
    • Bonded Ferrite Magnets
    • Others
  • Bonded Magnet Market by Process Type:
    • Injection Molded Bonded Magnets
    • Compression Bonded Magnets
    • Calendaring Bonded Magnets
    • Extrusion Bonded Magnets
  • Bonded Magnet Market by Application:
    • Sensors
    • Motors
    • Hard Disk Drives
    • Level Gauges
    • Instrument Panels
    • Copier Rotors
    • Fuel Filters
    • Magnetic Couplings
  • Bonded Magnet Market by End Use:
    • Automotive
    • HVAC Equipment
    • Medical Devices
    • Cameras
    • Consumer Electronic Appliances
    • Computers and Magnetic Storage Devices
    • Electrical Equipment
    • Measurement Instruments
    • Printer and Copiers
  • Bonded Magnet Market by Region:
    • North America Bonded Magnet Market
    • Latin America Bonded Magnet Market
    • Europe Bonded Magnet Market
    • East Asia Bonded Magnet Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Bonded Magnet Market
    • MEA Bonded Magnet Market

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Bonded Magnet Market report provide to the readers?

  • Bonded Magnet fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Bonded Magnet player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Bonded Magnet in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Bonded Magnet.

The report covers following Bonded Magnet Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Bonded Magnet market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Bonded Magnet
  • Latest industry Analysis on Bonded Magnet Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Bonded Magnet Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Bonded Magnet demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Bonded Magnet major players
  • Bonded Magnet Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Bonded Magnet demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Bonded Magnet Market report include:

  • How the market for Bonded Magnet has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Bonded Magnet on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Bonded Magnet?
  • Why the consumption of Bonded Magnet highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

