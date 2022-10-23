Worldwide Demand For Super Absorbent Polymer Consumption Is Predicted To Increase At 4.9% CAGR By 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Key Segments of Superabsorbent Polymers Industry Research

SAP Market by Type : Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers Sodium Polyacrylate Polyacrylamide Copolymer Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Grade : Standard Grade Superabsorbent Polymers Virgin Reclaimed Medical Grade Superabsorbent Polymers Food/Agricultural Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Application : Hygiene & Personal Care Products Baby Diapers Adult Diapers Feminine Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Under Pads Wet Wipes Agriculture Drought Resistance Nutrient and Water Preservation Industrial Dessication Water Swellable Tapes Spill Control Others Medical Wound Care Traditional Wound Care Advanced Wound Care Medical Waste Control Others

SAP Market by Region : North America SAP Market Latin America SAP Market Europe SAP Market East Asia SAP Market South Asia & Oceania SAP Market Middle East & Africa SAP Market



