Worldwide Demand For Super Absorbent Polymer Consumption Is Predicted To Increase At 4.9% CAGR By 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Analysis By Type (Petroleum-based, Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers), By Grade (Standard, Medical, Food Grade), By Application (Hygiene, Industrial, Medical), By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market saw steady growth at 3.5% CAGR over the past half-decade and is set to be valued over US$ 6 Bn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Survey Report:

  • BASF SE
  • Chase Corp
  • Chemtex Speciality Limited
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Gel Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises
  • LG Chem
  • Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd
  • Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd
  • Songwon
  • Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd
  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd
  • Demi

Key Segments of Superabsorbent Polymers Industry Research

  • SAP Market by Type :

    • Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers
      • Sodium Polyacrylate
      • Polyacrylamide Copolymer
    • Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

  • SAP Market by Grade :

    • Standard Grade Superabsorbent Polymers
      • Virgin
      • Reclaimed
    • Medical Grade Superabsorbent Polymers
    • Food/Agricultural Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

  • SAP Market by Application :

    • Hygiene & Personal Care Products
      • Baby Diapers
      • Adult Diapers
      • Feminine Hygiene Products
        • Sanitary Napkins
        • Under Pads
      • Wet Wipes
    • Agriculture
      • Drought Resistance
      • Nutrient and Water Preservation
    • Industrial
      • Dessication
      • Water Swellable Tapes
      • Spill Control
      • Others
    • Medical
      • Wound Care
        • Traditional Wound Care
        • Advanced Wound Care
      • Medical Waste Control
      • Others

  • SAP Market by Region :

    • North America SAP Market
    • Latin America SAP Market
    • Europe SAP Market
    • East Asia SAP Market
    • South Asia & Oceania SAP Market
    • Middle East & Africa SAP Market

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7177

