Global Sales Of 3D Radar IS Expanding At A CAGR Of 12.6% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

3D Radar Market Analysis by By Component (Hardware, Software), By Frequency Band (HF-UND VHF-RADAR, C-Band (UHF-Radar), D-Band (L-Band Radar), By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval), By Industry & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

Global sales of 3D Radar in 2021 was held at US$ 14.7 Bn. With 12.7%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Hardware is expected to be the highest revenue generating 3D Radar component, with a projected growth of 12.6% during 2022 – 2032.

Prominent Key players of the 3D Radar market survey report:

Airbus Defense and Space

BAE Systems plc

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rockwell Collins

SAAB Group

Thales Group

Market Segments Covered in 3D Radar Industry Analysis

By Component : Hardware Software Services Consulting Services Installation and Integration Services Maintenance Services

By Frequency Band : HF-UND VHF-RADAR C-Band (UHF-Radar) D-Band (L-Band Radar) E/F-Band (S-Band Radar) Other Frequency Bands

By Industry : Automotive and Public Infrastructure Energy and Utilities Government Other Industries

By Platform : Airborne Ground Naval



Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

