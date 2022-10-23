Seaweed Bio-Fertilizers Consumption Value Is Expected To Increase At A Cagr Of Around 8% During The Period 2022-2032

The global Seaweed Bio-fertilizers market is estimated at US$ 14.2 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 30.5 Mn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032. The use of seaweed fertilizer may increase the resistance of plants to cold and extreme temperatures. The mineral, micronutrient, vitamin, and fatty acid content of this fertilizer is greater when compared to artificial fertilizers. It also has a larger percentage of organic matter. Because of these characteristics, Seaweed Bio-fertilizers promote plant and agricultural growth while maintaining or improving soil quality.

Growing awareness of the hazards of synthetically produced agrochemicals is anticipated to have an influence on the market for seaweed fertilisers, as organic fertilisers gain in importance as a consequence of growing awareness of the dangers of synthetically produced agrochemicals.

Seaweed Bio-fertilizers Consumption Analysis (2017-2021) Vs. Market Outlook (2022-2032)

As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, global Seaweed Bio-fertilizers consumption over the past half-decade increased at a CAGR of around 7.5%.

A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8% is expected for the worldwide Seaweed Bio-fertilizers market between 2022 and 2032, according to industry forecasts. The increased interest in seaweed as a food and feed source is the primary factor driving the industry’s development. This has a direct effect on the acquisition of seaweed fertilizer, which will increase the demand for the global market in the global Seaweed Bio-fertilizers market in the years following decade.

In general, Seaweed Bio-fertilizers that are biologically active are high in organic as well as inorganic substances, such as auxins, cytokinin, gibberellins, complex sugars, and amino acids. These can also be used as growth stimulants for seaweeds, or even as a nitrogen source for them.

The presence of all of these nutrients ensures that seaweed develops appropriately, which will drive the growth of the global Seaweed Bio-fertilizers market over the next ten years, according to industry analysts.

Which segment of Seaweed Bio-fertilizers is Set to Garner High Share?

Farm applications will continue to dominate the worldwide market in 2032, with a revenue share of more than 80%. In response to the increased demand for organic food and farming, organic treatments in agriculture, such as Seaweed Bio-fertilizers, have seen an increase in their use.

Due to its broad variety of uses, which include fruits, vegetables, and crops, as well as the fact that its usage enhances production, it is expected to become a more feasible alternative to synthetic fertilizers in the coming years.

As people have become more cognizant of the relevance of organic food in their lives, seaweed fertilizer has gained in importance in the last decade, not just on farms but also in gardens and other landscapes. Plant growth is aided with seaweed fertilizer, which is preferred above other organic fertilizers by gardeners since it contains critical nutrients for plant development and is less costly.

Competition Landscape

With the growing use of seaweed in a variety of applications, including fertilizers, the market is fiercely competitive. With rising demand from agricultural sector, competition is projected to heat up even further in the coming years.

Companies are likely to investigate expansion opportunities in important growth nations in Asia Pacific, where penetration is low. Dr. Earth, Kelpak, FoxFarm, Espoma, Grow More, Hydrofarm, Maxicrop, MAX SEA, and Technaflora Plant Products are some of the key participants in the seaweed fertilizer business.

Key Market Players:

Fox Farm Soil & Fertilizer Co.

Grow More Inc.

Maxi Crop (UK) Limited Kelp Products International

Technaflora Plant Products Ltd.

Zhejiang Dongyang Lianfeng Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Seaweed Bio-fertilizers Industry Survey

By Form :

Powder

Liquid

By Application :

Farm

Garden

Others

By Region :

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

