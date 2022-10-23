The Value Of The Super Magnetic Particles Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 15.5% During 2022 – 2032

The global sales of super magnetic particles in 2021 was held at US$ 1.8 Billion and is projected to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by the end of 2032. With 15.5%, the projected market growth during 2022 – 2032 is expected to be slightly higher than the historical growth. In-vitro Diagnostics is the highest revenue-generating segment, with a current market share of around 50%.

As per the super magnetic particles market research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, the market value of the super magnetic particles market increased at around 12% CAGR.

Super magnetic particle market growth is being accelerated by technological advancements and rising demand for in-vitro testing throughout the world. From immunoassays to hyperthermia therapy, DNA extraction, cell manipulation, magnetic resonance imaging, and colloidal nanocrystal integration, super magnetic particles are employed in a variety of applications. Super magnetic particle demand is expected to be boosted significantly by promising investments in genetic and microbiology research efforts, thus accelerating market expansion.

What Factors are Propelling Super Magnetic Particle Demand?

The factors driving the global super magnetic particles market include their increasing use in medical applications, bioassays, DNA & RNA extraction methods, and life science applications.

Increased incidence of cancer and tumor are also stimulating the demand for super magnetic particles, especially leukemia. As per Leukaemia and Lymphoma Society, nearly 1 person in every 3 minutes gets diagnosed with leukemia.

Super magnetic particles have been discovered to be beneficial in cell separations such as removing tumor cells from bone marrow and isolating lymphoid cells from blood film, as well as alienation, identification, and genetic testing of certain nucleic acid sequences and the isolation of DNA binding proteins.

Which Region is projected to Offer the Largest Opportunity for the Super Magnetic Particles Market?

In 2021, North America held the largest share of approximately 46% with a predicted CAGR of 13.3% in the global super magnetic particles market. Since North America is known to house some of the world’s most prestigious genetic research institutes, super magnetic particles are in high demand. Strong demand for in vitro testing from the US and Canadian healthcare industries has aided the market’s growth.

The adaptable and versatile nature of super magnetic particles and also the potential to provide instant results might lead to a shift in in-vitro testing, thus fuelling demand during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, rising investments in molecular and microbiological research are predicted to open up new future prospects for the super magnetic particles market.

Competitive Analysis

Players in the market are constantly developing improved solutions as well as extending their product offerings. To help the organizations implement cost-effective solutions, combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and preserve competitive advantage in the market, the companies are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

Some of the recent developments of key super magnetic particles providers are as follows:

In February 2022 , The Magnetic Nano-Particles Developer’s Kit from Ferrotec Corporation is a series of solutions intended exclusively for the manufacture of microbeads used in in-vitro diagnostic applications. Ferrotec’s MNP solutions rely on its capacity to increase the microbead surface area, which allows for improvements in reactivity, precision, and specificity for IVD applications such as immunoassays, bio-separations, and molecular testing.

, The Magnetic Nano-Particles Developer’s Kit from is a series of solutions intended exclusively for the manufacture of microbeads used in in-vitro diagnostic applications. Ferrotec’s MNP solutions rely on its capacity to increase the microbead surface area, which allows for improvements in reactivity, precision, and specificity for IVD applications such as immunoassays, bio-separations, and molecular testing. In January 2022 , New England Biolabs and Singular Genomics Systems collaborated to affirm its NEBNext Kits, an offering for DNA and RNA samples, along with the G4 operating system. By utilizing a wide variety of input volumes from a wide range of sample types, NEBNext kits are created and quality-controlled to boost yields and library richness.

, and collaborated to affirm its NEBNext Kits, an offering for DNA and RNA samples, along with the G4 operating system. By utilizing a wide variety of input volumes from a wide range of sample types, NEBNext kits are created and quality-controlled to boost yields and library richness. Similarly, recent developments related to companies’ super magnetic particle services have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Market Segments Covered in Super Magnetic Particles Market Analysis

By Type :

Immunoprecipitation

Cells

Pathogenic Microorganisms

Nucleic Acids

Peptide

Protein

Others

By Magnetic Core :

Superparamagnetic

Ferrimagnetic

By Size :

Less than 5 μm

5-20 μm

20-40 μm

40 μm and Above

By Application :

Bioresearch

In-vitro Diagnostics

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

