Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatments Is Expected To Grow With (CAGR) Of 16.5% By 2032 |Fact.MR Study

Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Analysis by Procedure (Injectables, Skin Rejuvenation, Hair Removal, Nonsurgical Fat Reduction, Cellulite Treatment, Sclerotherapy), by End Use, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The market size of non-invasive aesthetic treatments was around US$ 53.3 Bn in 2021, and it is expected to grow with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% for the period of 2022 to 2032.

Key players of the Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment market:

Hologic, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Alma Lasers

Syneron Candela

Johnson & Johnson

MerzPharma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Cutera Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Market Segments Covered in Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Analysis

By Procedure : Injectables Botulinum Toxin Calcium Hydroxylapatite Hyaluronic Acid Polymer Filler Collagen Skin Rejuvenation Chemical Peel Laser Skin Resurfacing Photorejuvenation Others Hair Removal Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Sclerotherapy Cellulite Treatment

By End Use : Hospital/Surgery Center MedSpa Traditional Spa HCP owned clinic

By Region : North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Thailand South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



