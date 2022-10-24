Flavor Enhancers Market In-depth Analysis by Statistics & Outlook 2032 | Fact.MR

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Newly published intelligence by Fact.MR states that the global market for flavour enhancers is likely to reach US$ 5.4 Bn, registering a CAGR of 5% throughout the assessment period 2021-2031. As consumers increasingly experiment with multiple food formulations, sales of natural and synthetic flavour enhancers are experiencing noteworthy uptake.

The market experienced steady growth from 2016 to 2020, clocking a CAGR worth 4%. As the novel coronavirus pandemic unfurled, consumers began relying less on synthetically manufactured foodstuffs, thereby broadening scope for naturally sourced ingredients, impelling sales of natural flavour enhancers. As of 2021, the flavour enhancers industry is slated to be valued at over US$ 3 Bn.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=403

As for flavor enhancers, herbs and spices have traditionally been used as well as antimicrobial agents that prolong the shelf life of food products. MSG (monosodium glutamate) is a flavour enhancer that enhances the flavors in food. To enhance the savoury flavor of commercially produced food items such as frozen dinners, instant soups, and snack foods, these agents are frequently added to these food items.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Powdered flavor enhancers to remain top selling, surpassing US$ 3 Bn by 2031

U.S to emerge as the dominant flavour enhancers market, capturing 55% revenue

Flavor enhancers containing glutamates are expected to dominate the market, contributing US$ 2 Bn by 2031

Beverages to account for a significant share of flavour enhancers demand, surpassing US$ 1 Bn

Natural flavour enhancers demand to rise, registering a 6% CAGR

Meat & fish products to account for 45% of flavour enhancers market demand

China & U.K to collectively generate a revenue share worth 55% until 2031

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=403

Key Segments CoveredMarket Taxonomy

Product Type Acidulants Glutamates Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Yeast Extracts

Form Powdered Flavour Enhancers Liquid Flavour Enhancers

Application Flavour Enhancers for Convenience Foods Beverage Flavour Enhancers Meat & Fish Products Flavour Enhancers Bakery Products Flavour Enhancers Dairy Products Flavour Enhancers Confectionery Products Flavour Enhancers Flavour Enhancers for Other Applications

Source Natural Flavour Enhancers Synthetic Flavour Enhancers



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/403

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Flavor Enhancers Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Flavor Enhancers Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Flavor Enhancers Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Flavor Enhancers Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Flavor Enhancers Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Flavor Enhancers Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Flavor Enhancers Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Flavor Enhancers Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Flavor Enhancers Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Flavor Enhancers Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Flavor Enhancers Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Flavor Enhancers Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Flavor Enhancers Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Flavor Enhancers Market growth.

For More Insight- https://www.factmr.com/report/65/deodorants-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: