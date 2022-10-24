Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2031

Posted on 2022-10-24 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

As of now, North America accounts for a majority of the market share for unmanned traffic management (UTM) systems, followed by Europe. This is due to high penetration of autonomous aerial vehicles, UAVs, conventional aircraft, and drones in the region. Key players are operating aggressively and deploying huge capital for the development of their infrastructure, which enables improved efficiency and flexibility. Improvements in technological architecture play a vital role in developing unmanned traffic management systems. Further, increase in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles and UAVs, which increases global air traffic, and multitude government and defence initiatives, will shape the market for UTM over the coming years.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report –  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5791

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to surpass US$ 900 Mn valuation in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 18% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The UTM market is anticipated to add 5X value by 2031.
  • Controlled airspace captures a major chunk of more than three-fourth global market share, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 3 Bn over 2021-2031.
  • Among the end uses, drone operators is the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in penetration UAVs across multiple industries over the past decade.
  • North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain more than 700 BPS points by 2031.
  • The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 20% CAGR each through 2031.
  • Among the types, persistent UTM is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period.
  • Among the systems, technical infrastructure systems are expected to dominate the market and gain 161 BPS points by the end of 2031.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports –  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5791

Report Scope

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value
Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & Oceaniathe Middle East & Africa
Key Countries Covered U.S.MexicoGermanyU.K.RussiaChinaJapanIndiaGCC
Key Segments Covered TypeSystemAirspaceEnvironmentEnd UserRegion
Key Companies Profiled AirMapAltitude AngelWingAnalytical Graphics, Inc.DelairUniflyDJIFrequentisNova SystemsPrecisionHawkThales GroupLeonardo
Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Type
    • Persistent Unmanned Traffic Management
    • Non-persistent Unmanned Traffic Management
  • System
    • Technical Infrastructure Systems
      • Communication Infrastructure
      • Navigation Infrastructure
      • Surveillance Infrastructure
      • Spatial Infrastructure
    • Human Interface Components
      • Unmanned Aircraft Systems
      • UAS Registration Systems
      • UAS Traffic Management Systems
  • Airspace
    • Controlled Unmanned Traffic Management
    • Uncontrolled Unmanned Traffic Management
  • Environment
    • Urban Unmanned Traffic Management
    • Rural Unmanned Traffic Management
    • ATM (Airport) Unmanned Traffic Management
    • Others
  • End User
    • Drone Operators
    • Drone Pilots
    • Recreational Users
    • Airports
    • Emergency Service Public and Local Authorities

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts –  https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5791

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

  1. Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information.
  2. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions.
  3. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries.
  4. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution