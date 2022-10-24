Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

As of now, North America accounts for a majority of the market share for unmanned traffic management (UTM) systems, followed by Europe. This is due to high penetration of autonomous aerial vehicles, UAVs, conventional aircraft, and drones in the region. Key players are operating aggressively and deploying huge capital for the development of their infrastructure, which enables improved efficiency and flexibility. Improvements in technological architecture play a vital role in developing unmanned traffic management systems. Further, increase in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles and UAVs, which increases global air traffic, and multitude government and defence initiatives, will shape the market for UTM over the coming years.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to surpass US$ 900 Mn valuation in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 18% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The UTM market is anticipated to add 5X value by 2031.

Controlled airspace captures a major chunk of more than three-fourth global market share, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 3 Bn over 2021-2031.

Among the end uses, drone operators is the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in penetration UAVs across multiple industries over the past decade.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain more than 700 BPS points by 2031.

The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 20% CAGR each through 2031.

Among the types, persistent UTM is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period.

Among the systems, technical infrastructure systems are expected to dominate the market and gain 161 BPS points by the end of 2031.

Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & Oceaniathe Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.MexicoGermanyU.K.RussiaChinaJapanIndiaGCC Key Segments Covered TypeSystemAirspaceEnvironmentEnd UserRegion Key Companies Profiled AirMapAltitude AngelWingAnalytical Graphics, Inc.DelairUniflyDJIFrequentisNova SystemsPrecisionHawkThales GroupLeonardo Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

Key Market Segments Covered

Type Persistent Unmanned Traffic Management Non-persistent Unmanned Traffic Management

System Technical Infrastructure Systems Communication Infrastructure Navigation Infrastructure Surveillance Infrastructure Spatial Infrastructure Human Interface Components Unmanned Aircraft Systems UAS Registration Systems UAS Traffic Management Systems

Airspace Controlled Unmanned Traffic Management Uncontrolled Unmanned Traffic Management

Environment Urban Unmanned Traffic Management Rural Unmanned Traffic Management ATM (Airport) Unmanned Traffic Management Others

End User Drone Operators Drone Pilots Recreational Users Airports Emergency Service Public and Local Authorities



