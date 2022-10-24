Demand For Integrated Urban Traffic Control Will Surge The Highest, At A CAGR Of 7% By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent study by Fact.MR on the intelligent traffic management system offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth Intelligent Traffic Management System of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging associated with offering intelligent traffic management systems.

Intelligent traffic management systems have greatly revolutionized the way road traffic is managed. Fact.MR has recently published a report on the market, forecasting a valuation of US$ 17.75 Bn by 2021-end. By the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period, the market is expected to reach US$ 34 Bn, registering a CAGR of 6.7%. Demand for integrated urban traffic control will surge the highest, at a CAGR of 7%.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Integrated Urban Traffic Control System Variable / Dynamic Message Signs Emergency Response Systems Border Control System Electronic Toll Collection System Parking Management System Violation and Measurement Systems Tunnel Management System Freeway Management System Other Systems

Spender Type Infrastructure Enterprises & PPPs Federal and Provincial Government Industries & Commercial Enterprise

Components Traffic Controllers and Signals Surveillance Cameras Video Walls Server 3D Simulators GUI Workstation Detectors & Sensors Other Components



The Market survey of Intelligent Traffic Management System offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Intelligent Traffic Management System, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Intelligent Traffic Management System Market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground.

In January 2021 Dahua Technology, a world leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider launched: WizSense/WizMind series which focus on the AI value transmission; HDCVI 6.0 Plus that offers continued advancement in over-coax technology, and Full-color 2.0 which provides excellent performance under extreme low light conditions, driving innovation to an AIoT future.

In the same time period, Q-Free ASA launched Kinetic Signals to manage traffic signals centrally. Kinetic Signals features a comprehensive intersection editor, interactive reporting, built-in ATSPMs, and a detail-rich database management system to efficiently control and monitor traffic signals in real-time across cities, states, and regions.

What’s Fuelling Sales of Intelligent Traffic Management Systems in the U.S?

With revolutionary innovations in the ICT sector, North America is likely to remain the most attractive market for intelligent traffic management systems, while the United States accounts for relatively high revenue share in the region.

The Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment Initiative by the U.S. Department of Transportation has proven to be a milestone in assisting public transportation system operators. Soaring adoption of cloud computing and data analytics for smart parking solutions and avoid collision in country has added a new chapter for the market expansion of intelligent traffic management systems in the U.S.

Increasing Vehicle Ownership to Encourage Adoption of ITM Systems?

The population of on-road vehicles is relentlessly rising, especially passenger vehicles, which is likely to touch the 2 billion milestone by the end of 2040. Booming government initiatives for infrastructural development lined with improving road networks will not only save time but also the hard-earned money of commuters globally.

Several countries are converging on efficient monitoring of traffic movements with the implementation of advanced technologies that provide quick reactive measures and reduce the effects of unavoidable disaster. This is one the latest trends prevailing in the intelligent traffic management systems market.

Emergence of connected vehicles which require seamless communication platforms may influence the adoption of intelligent traffic management systems for proper functioning and subsequently guide the future expansion of the market.

