Water Bikes Market To Register Unwavering Growth During 2021-2031

Market Snapshot

Newly-released water bikes industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) volume growth of 18.7% in 2021, to total more than 3,500 units. Pontoon water bikes displayed positive year-on-year growth of 18.6%, while hydrofoil water bikes were up 21.1% in 2021.

Over the next ten years, the global water bikes market is projected to expand 9X, as per analysis by Faxct.MR.

Water Bikes Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

By Technology

Pontoon

Hydrofoil

Surfboard

Revenue Analysis of Water Bikes from 2016 to 2020 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2021 to 2031

As per the research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2016 to 2020, market value of water bikes increased at around 11.5% CAGR, with the U.S., Canada, Spain, Italy, and China holding high shares in the global market.

With all considerations such as high price of water bikes, use of water bikes for racing, and upsurge in sales of electric water bikes, it has been revealed that water bikes market growth to 2031 is forecast to expand at a high CAGR of close to 24%.

The global market expected to experience prominent growth in 2021 with worldwide revenue up 19.6% year-over-year. Fact.MR estimates that global revenue from water bikes will grow 9X reaching US$ 181.1 Mn by 2031, at a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% .

year-over-year. Fact.MR estimates that global revenue from water bikes will grow reaching by 2031, at a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of . As per Fact.MR’s market insights, global market revenue totaled US$ 16.8 Mn in 2020.

in 2020. Demand for conventional water bikes is set accelerate at a moderate pace.

Demand for hydrofoil water bikes is projected accelerate at a high pace.

Top 2 manufacturers of water bikes held 79% market share in 2020.

market share in 2020. While demand was impacted by COVID-19, over the decade, long-term forecasts look good, especially for electric water bikes.

Essential Takeaways from the Water Bikes Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Water Bikes Market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Water Bikes Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Water Bikes Market.

Important queries related to the Water Bikes Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Water Bikes Market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Water Bikes Marketduring the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Water Bikes Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Water Bikes Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Water Bikes Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Ascorbyl Palmitate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Water Bikes Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Water Bikes Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Water Bikes Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

