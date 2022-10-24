E-scooter Sharing Market To Register Incremental Revenue Opportunities During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Electric Scooter Sharing Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electric Scooter Sharing market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electric Scooter Sharing, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electric Scooter Sharing Market. This market is expected to gain a global market valuation of US$ 1106.7 Mn by the end of 2022. Despite the enormous growth in the market, there are several factors hindering this growth as well. The issue of riding on footpaths, not wearing helmets, accidents, pedestrian safety, as well as multiple deaths caused municipalities and cities to impose restrictions and guidelines.

This was done so as to provide a service to residents and ensure their safety. The key players in the market are required to take immediate steps to resolve these issues to flourish well in this market.

Competitive Landscape

The global electric scooter sharing market share is highly consolidated, dominated by a few major market players who account for most of the market share. Leading market players are pursuing geographic expansion to capture untapped markets. Market share is also being augmented by mergers and acquisitions among key players.

Bengaluru-based start-up Bounce has announced plans to launch its first electric scooter on 5 November 2021. Bounce is best known for its scooter rental service, but plans to expand into manufacturing this month. Rather than purchasing batteries as part of the scooter, Bounce will provide customers with the option of renting them. As a result, the scooters will be less expensive, while a recurring subscription fee will be added.

In October 2021, Neuron Mobility of Singapore went into a partnership with Lime in order to offer e-scooters and e-bikes in Christchurch, New Zealand.

To improve the user experience, Lime introduced three new features in April 2021; free 10-minute reservations, customizable display themes, and vehicle recommendations. Additionally, the company has developed app clips that allow users to ride without having to download the official application.

In May 2020, Lime acquired the bike and scooter sharing business, Jump that belongs to Uber .

The E-scooter sharing market is projected to grow steadily at a 19% value CAGR, during the forecast period 2022-2032. Earlier in 2021, this market was projected to have a global market valuation worth US$ 930 Mn and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 6302.2 Mn by 2032.

Growing popularity and growing demand for shared micro mobility can be attributed largely to the growth of the market. A number of other factors associated with the electric scooter (e-scooter) sharing system, which are expected to contribute to the market’s growth. These include convenience, greater flexibility, favorable cost structure, and user-friendly features.

An e-scooter sharing program provides easy-to-use mobility for last-mile trips. Ride-hailing has helped pave the way for shared e-scooters by increasing the popularity of shared mobility. Since electric scooters are smaller, they require less space for parking.

Therefore, both governments and e-scooter sharing service providers are encouraging daily commuters to use these services as an economical, convenient, and easier way to get around. The majority of providers offer dockless, floating e-scooters that do not need to be picked up and returned to specific locations.

Key Segments Covered in the E-scooter sharing market Report

E-scooter sharing by type : Free-floating E-scooter sharing Station bound E-scooter sharing

E-scooter sharing by distribution channel : Online E-scooter sharing Offline E-scooter sharing

E-scooter sharing by Region : North American Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Central and South America



The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

