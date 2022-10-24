Global U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market To Grow At Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The United States electric vehicle battery market is forecasted to exceed a valuation of US$ 9.2 billion by 2032-end, up from US$ 5.4 billion in 2022, expanding at 5.4% CAGR during the assessment years (2022-2032).

The market for electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. is predicted to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3.8 billion by 2032

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7482

Categorization of U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Industry Survey

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Type : Lithium-Ion Batteries Lead Acid Batteries Nickel Hydride Batteries Others

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Battery Capacity : Less than 25 kWh 25-50 kWh 50-100 kWh More than 100 kWh

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Pack Type : Prismatic Cylindrical Pouch

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Vehicle Type : Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Vehicle Category : Two Wheelers Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles LCVs HCVs Buses

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Sales Channel : OEMs Aftermarket

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Region : West U.S. South-West U.S. Mid-West U.S. North-East U.S. South-East U.S.



Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7482

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. are investing in developing new technologies to make batteries easier to operate on a zero-emission vehicle.

Market players are undertaking efforts to introduce a new world of battery technology by working on launching cobalt-free batteries to leverage technology and differentiating themselves from other competitors in the market.

For instance :

Panasonic Corporation of North America announced a massive battery plant in the United States in 2022 . The new mega-factory will make new types of EV batteries for Tesla, Inc.

announced a massive battery plant in the United States in . The new mega-factory will make new types of EV batteries for Tesla, Inc. Tesla Inc. is planning to provide next-generation EV batteries and is focusing on turning to lithium iron and not lithium-ion to be the fundamental chemical engineering to power electric vehicles.

Will Hybrid Electric Vehicles Continue Their Dominance in the U.S.?

The electric vehicle battery market in the U.S., under vehicle type, segmented into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles.

Hybrid electric vehicles hold 42.6% market share and demand from this segment is predicted to rise at 5.1% CAGR over the decade. Hybrid electric vehicles are powered by an internal combustion engine and electric motors. They offer high fuel economy and use regenerative braking and an internal combustion engine for charging. These factors are supporting segment demand and growth of hybrid electric vehicles.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles hold 35.6% share in the market as compared to 21.8% share held by battery electric vehicles. These segments are slated to expand at 7.9% and 10.1% CAGRs, respectively, through 2032.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7482

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com