Sparkling Coffee Market 2022-2028 Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Region

The global Sparkling Coffee Market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2028. The high consumption of coffee across Europe and North America has been driving the market. Furthermore, increasing preference for convenient ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages has been boosting the sales of RTD coffee over the world.

With the rise in demand for healthier alternatives to soda and carbonated options, without compromising on the taste and texture of carbonation, sparkling coffee witnesses an increased demand globally. Consumers are looking for good alternatives that can help reduce their intake of added sugar while also receive some additional health benefits. This trend is foreseen to remain prevalent over the forecast period and provide the market with numerous growth opportunities.

The caffeinated product segment dominated the market with more than 80.0% share in 2020. The growing demand for healthy energy drinks due to the rising concerns over personal health and wellness is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment. Caffeine in drinks helps in increasing alertness and concentration throughout the day. Moreover, the introduction of new flavors along with caffeine is expected to drive the demand for these products.

Sparkling Coffee Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sparkling coffee market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Caffeinated and Decaffeinated.

The caffeinated segment held the largest share of more than 80.0% in 2020. Flavored sparkling coffee is gaining popularity since companies are offering a number of refreshing flavors.

The decaffeinated segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028. Decaffeinated sparkling coffee is a very niche concept and is still in the nascent stage of development.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarket & Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online and Others.

The other distribution channel segment dominated the market and held a share of more than 35.0% in 2020. The convenience stores and hypermarket and supermarket segments together held a significant share in 2020.

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing consumer inclination toward the online platform has prompted companies to offer products through the direct-to-consumer channel.

