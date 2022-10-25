Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 19.7 Billion by 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Industry Overview

The global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market size is estimated to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems (DDSs) offer possible advantages for the drug with poor bioavailability, as their absorption is restricted to the upper Gastrointestinal Tract (GIT) and can be delivered proficiently. Hence enhancing absolute bioavailability and maximizing its absorption is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Several advantages of these DDSs include curative efficiency and an increase in the bioavailability of drugs. The controlled and systematic DDS minimizes the chances of medicine overexposure at the diseased site. It also offers higher efficiency owing to reduced counter activity by the body. Hence, various advantages associated with gastroretentive DDSs are expected to foster the overall market progression.

The DDS sustains the release of drugs and avails local therapy in the small intestine and stomach. The method is useful in the treatment of various disorders related to the small intestine and stomach. Rising cases of stomach and small intestine-related disorders are anticipated to foster the demand for such efficient DDSs. According to the Endoscopy Center, each year around 62.0 million people are diagnosed with digestive disorders. The prevalence of most digestive disorders increases with age, creating demand for novel healthcare systems among adults and the geriatric population.

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market on the basis of type, dosage form, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into High Density Systems, Expandable Drug Delivery Systems, Bioadhesive Drug Delivery Systems, Floating Drug Delivery Systems and Others.

The floating drug delivery systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.0% in 2020. Floating drug delivery systems is one of the important methods to attain gastric retention to gain adequate drug bioavailability.

The bioadhesive drug delivery systems segment is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Bioadhesive polymers are used in enhancing drug absorption and can adhere to the epithelial surface in the stomach.

Based on the Dosage Form Insights, the market is segmented into Tablets, Liquid, Microspheres, Capsule and Others.

The tablets segment dominated the market for gastroretentive drug delivery systems and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.5% in 2020. The increasing focus of manufacturers on developing gastroretentive tablets is expected to maintain a strong position in the market.

The capsule dosage form segment had a considerable revenue share in 2020. Various key players are manufacturing capsule-based gastroretentive products owing to their increased efficiency.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies.

The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market for gastroretentive drug delivery systems and captured the largest revenue share of 34.9% in 2020.

The online pharmacies segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing distribution channel segment and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. This growth can be accredited to convenience and user-friendly interfaces offered by online pharmacies in terms of prices, delivery, and access.

Key Companies Profile

Product launch, strategic acquisitions, and innovation are major strategies adopted by the market players to retain their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems market include

Hoffmann La Roche

Ranbaxy

GlaxoSmithKline

Pharmacia

Depomed

Alcon, Inc.

Lupin

Galanix

Sun Pharma

