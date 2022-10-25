What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of Disposable EEG Electrode Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable EEG Electrode Industry Overview

The global Disposable EEG Electrode Market size is expected to reach USD 921.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing cases of HAIs, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of neurological disorders and Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) are the key driving factors for the market.

Stroke is the most common cause of death, followed by heart and cancer diseases worldwide. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2016, 15.2 million deaths of the 56.9 million deaths worldwide were due to stroke. Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) is the most common form of stroke, caused due to reduced blood supply to the brain, making brain cells die. For instance, according to U.S. CDC, 87.0% of strokes are classified as ischemic strokes, with the U.S. being the most commonly affected country. According to Southwestern Medical Center, about 795,000 people in the U.S. suffer from a stroke every year. Furthermore, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), strokes occur more commonly in women than men, especially in the elderly population (aged 55 to 65).

Disposable EEG Electrode Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable EEG electrode market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Needle Electrode, Patch Electrode, Cup Electrode, Disk Electrode and Others.

The needle electrode segment dominated the market for disposable EEG electrodes and held the largest revenue share of 31.8% in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

The cup electrode segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Cup electrodes are designed to provide effectiveness, provide reliable signals, and are easy to use.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Diagnostic and Therapeutic.

The diagnostic segment dominated the market for disposable EEG electrodes and held the largest revenue share of 40.6% in 2020 and is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

The therapeutic segment is anticipated to witness a considerable growth rate over the forecast period. The rising geriatric population across the globe is the major factor propelling the growth of the segment.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital, Clinics and Others.

The hospital segment dominated the market for disposable EEG electrodes and held the largest revenue share of 39.9% in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to an upsurge in surgical procedures globally and an increase in the number of neurological disorders, which require the use of disposable EEG electrodes.

Disposable EEG Electrode Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile

Product launch, strategic acquisitions, and innovation are major strategies adopted by the market players to retain their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Disposable EEG Electrode market include

Medtronic PLC

Ambu A/S

CONMED Corporation

BIOPAC Systems Inc.

Brain Scientific, Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

