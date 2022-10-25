U.S. Vegetable Puree Market Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Vegetable Puree Industry Overview

The U.S. Vegetable Puree Market size is expected to reach USD 9.36 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing preference for healthy and vegan food is expected to be a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Today, consumers are more inclined toward food items that can easily be prepared and consumed.

Hectic work schedules are compelling people to opt for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products and products that are easy to cook and take the least amount of time to prepare. These consumer food preferences are propelling the demand for vegetable puree in the U.S. market.

Tomato puree held the largest revenue share of 44.1% in 2020. Excellent nutritional properties, coupled with the high antioxidant content, are propelling the demand for tomato puree. Moreover, it is one of the versatile products that is widely used in multiple cuisines as a key ingredient. These trends are anticipated to maintain the growth of the tomato puree segment in the U.S. market over the forecast period.

U.S. Vegetable Puree Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. vegetable puree market on the basis of product and application:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Tomato, Spinach, Broccoli, Carrot, Pumpkin, Bell Pepper, Beetroot and Others.

The tomato segment held the largest revenue share of 44.1% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. The widespread application of tomato puree in the preparation of sauces and dips for pizza, pasta, soups, stews, and other dishes is driving the growth of this segment.

The broccoli segment is expected to expand at the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. The pumpkin segment is projected to register the second-fastest CAGR in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Beverages, Bakery, Snacks, Baby Food, Desserts and Others.

The beverages application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2020 owing to the rising demand for healthy drinks in the U.S. market.

The baby food application segment is expected to register the fastest revenue-based CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Baby nutrition is an important field that the food sector is particularly focusing on after the sudden outbreak of the pandemic.

Key Companies Profile

Product launch, strategic acquisitions, and innovation are major strategies adopted by the market players to retain their market share.

Some prominent players in the global U.S. Vegetable Puree market include

Döhler

Grünewald International

Dennick FruitSource, LLC

Les vergers Boiron

SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

F&S Produce Co, Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated (Kerr Concentrates)

Encore Fruit Marketing, Inc.

