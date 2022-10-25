Natural Extracts Market to Register Growth at 8.9% CAGR from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Natural Extracts Industry Overview

The global Natural Extracts Market size is expected to reach 18.95 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural products, coupled with the changing lifestyles and the growing consumer disposal income, is fueling the market growth.

The COVID-19 spread across geographies impacted the market by causing supply chain disruptions and industrial shutdowns in 2020. However, it created a significant demand for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical supplements and functional food and beverage products that supported the market growth.

The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals application segments are likely to offer prominent opportunities as the demand for naturally healthy and nutritional supplements is increasing. Immunity-boosting supplements are expected to favor the market growth, especially post the COVID-19 impact. Essential oils are expected to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to their demand in the flavors and fragrances application. Global adoption of aromatherapy as a stress-releasing and relaxing activity is likely to boost product sales in the near future. Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Natural Extracts Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global natural extracts market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Essential Oils, Oleoresins, Herbal Extracts, Natural Colors and Dried Crops.

The dried crops segment dominated the market with a revenue share of almost 40.0% in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growing demand for dried crops in the end-use industries, such as food and beverage, is expected to fuel up the demand for dried crops over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Others.

The food and beverage application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of about 46.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

Rising consumer preference for natural products over synthetic ones and the ascending demand for superior quality food products are prompting food and beverage manufacturers to include healthy and nutritional natural extracts in their product offerings.

Natural Extracts Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile

Product launch, strategic acquisitions, and innovation are major strategies adopted by the market players to retain their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Natural Extracts market include

Symrise

Indesso Aroma

Kancor

Synthite Industries Ltd.

com

Vidya Herbs

Plant Lipids

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

India Essential Oils

G. Industries and many others

Order a free sample PDF of the Natural Extracts Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter