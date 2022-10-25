Consumer Genomics Market Share, Variables, Trends, Regional Scope and Raw Material Outlook

Consumer Genomics Industry Overview

The global consumer genomics market size is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advances in genetic research have helped to raise awareness among physicians as well as consumers pertaining to the use of gene-based testing.

Global consumer genomics market share, by application, 2020 (%)

Genomics testing enables the determination of common traits by studying a DNA molecule, predictions about health, and offers evidence of a person’s ancestry. Several companies are providing DNA tests directly to customers by which they have access to their genetic information without involving the healthcare professional. Rising awareness about DNA testing has driven the adoption rate, which in turn provides healthy growth prospects for the implementation of DNA tests in home settings.

Consumer Genomics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global consumer genomics market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Genetic Relatedness, Diagnostics, Lifestyle, Wellness, & Nutrition, Ancestry, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic testing, Sports Nutrition & Health, and Others

  • The genetic relatedness segment led the market for consumer genomics and accounted for the largest revenue share of 19.9% in 2020.
  • The lifestyle, wellness, and nutrition segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR as consumer genomics tests are claimed to provide personalized nutrition based on an individual’s genotype
  • Growing public interest for personalized health has fueled the adoption of nutrigenetic testing services, specifically for optimizing nutrition
  • Hence, personalized nutrition is employed to maintain or improve health by using genetic, clinical, and dietary information to provide precise and more efficacious personalized healthy recommendations

Consumer Genomics Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Prominent market players have adopted strategic initiatives to establish their market presence through acquisitions, product launches, and other strategies.

Some prominent players in the global Consumer Genomics market include:

  • Ancestry
  • Gene By Gene, Ltd. (FamilyTree DNA)
  • 23andMe, Inc.
  • Color Genomics, Inc
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc
  • Mapmygenome
  • Positive Biosciences, Ltd
  • Futura Genetics
  • Helix OpCo LLC
  • MyHeritage Ltd.
  • Pathway Genomics
  • Veritas

