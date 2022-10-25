Ophthalmic Perimeters Market PESTEL Analysis, Top Vendors and Competitive Landscape

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 25, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ophthalmic Perimeters Industry Overview

The global ophthalmic perimeters market size is anticipated to reach USD 371.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The growing frequency of new product launches and an increasing number of strategic alliances between players & end-users are some of the major factors expected to boost growth.

North America is anticipated to dominate the ophthalmic perimeters market during the forecast period owing to rising lifestyle and age-associated ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma and cataract. An increase in demand for advanced early diagnostic techniques, a high adoption rate for advanced technologies, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are some of the major factors driving the market in the region.

Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ophthalmic perimeters market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is seagmented into Static, Kinetic, and Combination

The static perimeter segment dominated the market for ophthalmic perimeters and held the largest revenue share of 37.2% in 2020.

The combination ophthalmic perimeters segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

The kinetic perimeter segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital, Ophthalmic Clinic, and Others

The hospitals segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 42.0% in 2020.

An increasing number of hospitals in developing countries and increasing competition in healthcare service providers are expected to boost the demand for advanced ophthalmic perimeters during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of age and lifestyle associated with eye conditions and the increasing number of ophthalmologists in developing countries are factors expected to fuel the number of ophthalmic clinics. This, in turn, is expected to drive the segment.

Ophthalmic Perimeters Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

A significant number of ophthalmic perimeter manufacturers are in North America. These players are emphasizing on developing user-friendly ophthalmic perimeter devices by developing image processing software. Moreover, key players are conducting workshops and training programs. Such initiatives are expected to boost the overall growth.

Some prominent players in the global Ophthalmic Perimeters market include:

Haag-Streit AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Topcon Corporation

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Optopol Technology Sp. z o.o.

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Metrovision

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Centervue S.P.A.

