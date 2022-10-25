Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Product Estimates & Trend Analysis Report 2028

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Industry Overview

The global buccal drug delivery systems market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Buccal drug delivery systems have gained significant growth potential due to constant research and development in this field. Compared to oral dosage form, buccal delivery is considered the most convenient and preferred choice, especially among geriatric patients. This drug delivery route ensures elimination of first pass metabolism, allowing drugs that are pH sensitive and easily degraded to be administered effectively. Quicker absorption, minimized biofluid interaction, reduced side effects, high concentration availability at the target site, and shorter treatment regime are some of the factors responsible for the increased adoption of buccal drug delivery, thus driving the preference for these formulations.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market

Market leaders like Generex, NovaDel, Biodelivery Sciences International, and Transcept Pharmaceuticals are identifying newer drug candidates for formulating into rapid and controlled release buccal tablets, mucoadhesive discs, and lozenges. The most researched area is the development of buccal patches containing insulin to treat diabetes and formulations that control episodes in patients with Parkinson’s.

Despite the large investment and study to develop a newer formulation, the year 2020 saw a dramatic decline in this market. Halt on supply logistics, reduced raw material availability, decreased laboratory staff to conduct new research, the economic burden on end-users, and most importantly reduced need of buccal delivery medications led to the dip in the market. However, the market is expected to bounce back by mid-2022.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market – The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market size was valued at USD 405.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.34% from 2021 to 2028.

– The global pharmaceutical manufacturing market size was valued at USD 405.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.34% from 2021 to 2028. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market – The global pharmaceutical logistics market size was valued at USD 78.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global buccal drug delivery systems market include

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals

Generex Biotechnology

Catalent

ARx LLC

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc.

Endo Pharmaceuticals plc

Order a free sample PDF of the Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.