North America Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Demand and Attractive Growth Opportunities 2028

North America Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Industry Overview

The North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size to be valued at USD 46.07 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The demand for non-invasive procedures has witnessed a drastic increase over the decade as they offer advantages including smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, rapid wound healing, lesser pain, fewer surgical wounds, and lower risk of complications as compared to invasive surgeries. Moreover, the effectiveness and safety provided by current minimally invasive treatments are also supporting market growth. However, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has hugely affected the overall market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment in North America. But many aesthetic professionals believe that pandemics might most likely propel the overall aesthetic market. Many dermatology clinics have witnessed a boost in the number of future appointments and consultations for different skin treatments and this is expected to contribute to market growth.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgery, the pandemic led to an increase in the acceptance of cosmetic procedures. The association’s survey of more than 1,000 women reported that 11% of the women are now more inclined and interested in surgical or nonsurgical procedures as before COVID-19. More than 35% of women that previously underwent at least one aesthetic procedure planned to spend more on procedures in 2021 than in 2020.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the overall aesthetic and dermatology market. According to SKIN – The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine, there was a decline of more than 50% inpatient volume for aesthetic procedures in the U.S. in 2020. According to Allure, restarting laser-related was slow during and after the pandemic due to safety concerns & infection control. However, many countries have allowed resuming of dermatology and aesthetic clinics under strict Covid-19 protocols, and this is likely to assist the market to plunge back to pre-pandemic levels. Various factors such as a considerable increase in video calls and the benefit of discreet recovery at home are boosting the post-pandemic market.

According to an article published by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the number of minimally invasive & surgical cosmetic procedures increased by nearly 1%, from 2018 to 2019. Around 13,281,235 non-invasive aesthetic procedures were performed in the country in 2020 and botulinum toxin fillers, cellulite treatment, chemical peel, IPL treatment, & laser hair removal were the top five procedures.

This can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements, relatively higher disposable income, and the availability of a number of aesthetic professionals in the country. Furthermore, The U.S. is among the most favored market for aesthetic companies for new product launches.

The increasing geriatric population in the U.S and Canada is expected to further boost the market growth. Signs of aging such as wrinkles, lack of skin elasticity, and dark spots start appearing between 25 and 30 years of age and become more prominent from 30 to 65 years of age. These above-mentioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the market for non-invasive aesthetic treatment in North America.

Market Share Insights

June 2020: Cynosure launched its Elite iQ platform which is made for customized permanent laser hair removal treatments for all skin types in U.S., Europe, and Australia.

Cynosure launched its Elite iQ platform which is made for customized permanent laser hair removal treatments for all skin types in U.S., Europe, and Australia. April 2019: ANEWSKIN LLC expanded its esthetic services by opening a new Aesthetic Clinic and Medical Spa downtown DC, just blocks away from the White House.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market include

Toronto Cosmetic Clinic (TCC)

The Cosmetic Clinic

Skinovative of Gilbert-Medical Spa

Shea Aesthetic Clinic

Chapter Aesthetic Studio

AnewSkin Medspa

The Ottawa Skin Clinic

Manhattan Aesthetics

Toronto Medical Aesthetics

Cory Torgerson

Canada MedLaser, Inc

SkinRhümMD

Skin Vitality Medical Clinic

True MediSpa; Dermapure

