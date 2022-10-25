Critical Care Equipment Market Structure And Its Segmentation For Period 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

Global demand for critical care equipment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Critical care is a term used to describe specialist treatment provided to patients with life-threatening illnesses. Patients who require ongoing monitoring and detailed treatment receive this kind of care. The market for critical care equipment is expanding at an accelerated rate due to the rise in cardiovascular illnesses. In intensive care units, devices for pain control, emergency resuscitation, and patient monitoring are among the most important factors of critical care equipment.

One of the key factors propelling the growth of the critical care equipment market is the rise in traffic accidents worldwide. Road traffic collisions are ranked as the ninth-most common cause of mortality in the world. A sizable population over 60 years old will support critical care equipment market growth because they have a lower immune level. The elderly are more vulnerable to cancer, neurological illnesses, spine injuries, and cardiac issues.

Due to favourable government regulations and quick investment growth in the region, North America currently enjoys a monopoly on the global market for critical care equipment. Due to the region’s rapidly developing healthcare facilities and growing ageing population, Asia Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth between 2022 and 2027.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7735

The most advanced and costly devices in intensive care units are ventilators and patient monitors (ICU).

To assist COVID-19 patients, Philips introduced the innovative Philips Respironics E30 ventilator. This advanced ventilator has visual and audible alarms, and it can support COVID-19 patients with respiratory insufficiency by providing high-flow oxygen.

Critical Care Equipment Industry Research Segmentation

By Product : Patient Monitors Ventilators Infusion Pumps Sleep Apnea Devices Others

By Type : Hemodynamic Monitoring Vital Signs Monitoring Neurologic Monitoring Brain Function Monitoring Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Homecare Settings Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7735

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for critical care equipment is currently valued at US$ 5.6 billion.

The market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 7.5 billion by 2027.

China’s critical care equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2027.

Global sales of patient monitors are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, and Medtronic are some of the key players in the critical care equipment market.

Major requirements adopted by these firms to retain their strategic position in the market include many product releases, expansion of their product portfolios through organic and inorganic methods, and expanding research and development in this sector.

Additionally, a significant focus on collaborations and acquisitions to boost their critical care segment is anticipated to contribute to the intensive care unit equipment market experiencing faster growth.

Developments in the Critical Care Equipment Industry

For instance, Ford partnered with 3M and GE Healthcare in March 2020 with the goal of accelerating the production of ventilators for patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7735

Winning Strategy

The growth of healthcare facilities and rising research and development that results in the introduction of new critical care devices are some of the market drivers.

Smiths Medical and Ivenix, Inc. entered into an exclusive collaboration on May 4, 2021, making Smiths Medical the first company in the U.S. to provide a full range of infusion management systems to meet healthcare needs across the continuum of care.

CorVent Medical announced the launch of the RESPOND- 19 ventilators across Europe in May 2021 after receiving CE mark approval. This technology enhances the care of critically ill patients and is ideal for intensive care units.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com