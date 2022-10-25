Viral Antigens Market: a Long-term Investment Will Bring Potential Growth Opportunities by 2031

As per Fact.MR, the development of vaccines for various viral diseases includes the distribution of antigens. These further induce virus-specific neutralizing antibodies for preventing the induction of off-target antibodies.

In terms of technique, electron microscopy workflow is one of the most recently developed viral antigen techniques. It is capable of determining the localization of antigens within vaccines and viruses. Increasing awareness among researchers about the advantages of using this technique in vaccine research is set to propel the growth in this market.

“Emergence of multiple imaging modes is set to help researchers in capturing high-definition images and videos during the viral antigens immunogenicity analysis. Apart from this, advanced automated tools would enable researchers to produce images for differential cell analysis, thereby propelling growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By technique, the ELISA segment is expected to dominate with 8.2% CAGR owing to its increasing usage in identifying viral antigens.

The electron microscopy segment is anticipated to exhibit 9.4% CAGR as this technique is used in finding the structural organization of viral antigens.

In terms of end-user, the diagnostic centers segment is likely to remain at the forefront in the near future.

Based on component, the coronavirus antigens segment is set to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period.

The U.S. is projected to lead the North America market owing to the rapid development of the biomedical research infrastructure.

Europe is likely to remain in the second position with the U.K. and Germany leading the market, owing to the increased funding for clinical research in the field of life science.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of viral antigens by researchers and clinicians to develop vaccines is expected to propel the growth in this market.

Ability of ELISA technique to produce recombinant viral proteins is anticipated to drive its demand and bolster the market.

Restraints:

As recombinant viral antigens are less immunogenic than inactivated whole-virus vaccines, their demand may get hampered in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for viral antigens houses a large number of companies. They are introducing novel products to expand their portfolios and gain a competitive edge. Besides, some of the other players are focusing on bagging fast track approvals from government agencies for marketing their products.

For instance,

May 2020 : The U.S. FDA issued the EUA to Quidel Corporation for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA. It is a new category of test that can quickly detect protein particles on or within the coronavirus. The test is conducted by taking samples from the nasal cavity of patients.

: The U.S. FDA issued the EUA to Quidel Corporation for its Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA. It is a new category of test that can quickly detect protein particles on or within the coronavirus. The test is conducted by taking samples from the nasal cavity of patients. May 2020 : Bio-Rad Laboratories, a U.S.-based developer of high-quality products for the clinical diagnostics market, bagged the EUA approval for its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test from the U.S. FDA. It is a blood-based test for identifying the antibodies created by the human body in response to COVID-19.

: Bio-Rad Laboratories, a U.S.-based developer of high-quality products for the clinical diagnostics market, bagged the EUA approval for its SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test from the U.S. FDA. It is a blood-based test for identifying the antibodies created by the human body in response to COVID-19. July 2019: Creative Diagnostics, which is an American biotechnology company, introduced a new series of viral antigens. It will be used for biological research work, including HBV, coronavirus, dengue virus, HAV, adenovirus, EV71, Ebola virus, and coxsackievirus.

Key Players in the Viral Antigens Market Include:

Creative Diagnostics

OXGENE

The Native Antigen Company

Microbix Biosystems

Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd.

Rekom Biotech S.L

BIO-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

LGC Limited

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Advanced Biotechnologies Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Viral Antigens Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the viral antigens market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2025. The study divulges compelling insights on the global viral antigens market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Component

Influenza Viral Antigens

Coronavirus Antigens

Zika Virus Antigens

Ebola Virus Antigens

Dengue Virus Antigens

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Viral Antigens

Rotavirus Viral Antigens

Epstein-Barr Virus Antigens

Hepatitis A-E Virus Antigens

Parainfluenza Virus Antigens

Measles Virus Antigens

Adenovirus Viral Antigens

Mumps/Parotitis Virus Antigens

Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) Antigens

Others

Technique

ELISA

Immunoassay

Hemagglutination

Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

Immunoperoxidase Staining

Immunofluorescence

Electron Microscopy

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers

Blood Banks

Research Institutes

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in Viral Antigens Market Report

The report offers insight into the viral antigens market demand outlook for 2020-2025.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for viral antigens market between 2020 and 2025.

Viral antigens market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Viral antigens market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

