Global Autopsy Tables Market To Record Considerable Opportunity Assessment Through Forecast Period : Fact.MR

As per a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global autopsy tables market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 58 million by the end of 2027.

An autopsy is a highly skilled surgical process performed by a physician known as a pathologist. It is sometimes referred to as a necropsy or post-mortem examination. To ascertain the reason, timing, and manner of death, as well as to detect any diseases or injuries, if any, the procedure also entails a detailed examination of a body.

The demand for medical education, thorough crime investigations, and advancements in healthcare facilities, are driving the growth of academic and forensic research, which, in turn, is driving the global market for autopsy tables. The demand for autopsy tables is also anticipated to increase due to cultural reasons, such as funeral rituals that call for keeping the body around for a while. The expansion of medical schools and progress in the healthcare industry are both predicted to speed up market expansion.

Due to growing recognition of the use of autopsies in the diagnosis and prognosis of disease, as well as for medico-legal purposes, the global market for autopsy tables is expanding at a rapid rate. The industry is expanding as a result of technological innovations in autopsy tables. Another aspect driving market expansion is the rising number of autopsies performed in emerging countries.

In the healthcare sector, the deployment of quality-focused equipment throughout mortuaries is extremely important. To assist in the creation of efficient and long-lasting autopsy equipment, researchers are looking at creating new technologies.

Key Segments in Autopsy Tables Industry Research

By Type : Rectangular Autopsy Tables L-shaped Autopsy Tables

By Application : Clinical Academic Forensic Research

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of autopsy tables are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027.

The global autopsy tables market is currently valued at US$ 43 million.

Market in Canada is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Demand for forensic applications is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% through 2027.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the global autopsy tables market are bringing novel concepts and products that support satisfying customer needs and delivering superior service. Top market players are continuing their research to offer technical advancements in the autopsy tables industry.

For instance :

After 50 years of operation, SM Scientific expanded its inventory with items, including body display cabinets, organ weighing scales, dissection tables, and evidence drying cabinets.

Winning Strategy

Major market participants are developing automated, modern equipment, including pedestal autopsy tables and trolleys to make forensic investigations and academic research more convenient. To shorten the duration of the procedure, they have also created cadaver lifters with multifarious designs and performance capabilities. Hospital partnerships are being formed by several businesses, which is boosting market expansion.

KUGEL is a supplier of laboratory, histology, and pathology equipment. The business creates, produces, and markets a broad range of histology and laboratory equipment in accordance with the highest technical standards around the world. Additionally, the business specializes in histopathology tools and supplies for the veterinary, forensic, autopsy, hospital, and funeral businesses.

