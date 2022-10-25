Sales Forecast Of Surgical Headlights Market Indicates Positive Outlook Through 2032 : Fact.MR

Global demand for surgical headlights is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Insufficient surgical lighting is a concern for surgeons working in low-light conditions and with limited resources in the operating room. Numerous procedures have frequently been prolonged because of inadequate lighting in the operating room. Considering the lighting configurations in many operating rooms, the creation and distribution of high-quality, cost-effective, and reliable surgical lamps are highly needed. During surgeries, it can offer the ideal solution for such critical problems.

The need for surgical lights is projected to increase over the coming years because of the growing need for a balance between shadow management and the brightness of light. A portable light source called a surgical headlight is a particular kind that surgeons wear on their heads to provide better illumination while performing surgery. It is an extra light source that can be attached to protective eyeglass frames or surgical loupes and wrapped around the head.

One of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the growth and demand for surgical headlights is the rise in surgeries brought on by the rising frequency of neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, accidents, and trauma cases, among other critical factors. Additionally, increased demand for LED surgical headlights, rising emphasis on enhancing the efficacy of surgical procedures, and the practicality and portability of surgical headlights are all expected to contribute to market expansion.

The surgical lamp market is expected to develop at the fastest rate in Asia due to a rise in surgical procedures, particularly in China, Japan, and other Southeast Asian nations. The Asia market is also driven by an ageing population, rising demand for affordable, energy-efficient lighting, and growing chronic disease prevalence.

Key Segments in Surgical Headlights Industry Research

By Technology : LED Halogen

By Application : Cardiac Surgeries Gynaecological Surgeries Neurological Surgeries ENT Surgeries Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global surgical headlights market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion.

The market is projected to reach US$ 2.4 billion by 2027.

China’s market for surgical headlights is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 7.6% and reach US$ 499 million by 2027.

The LED surgical headlights segment is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the surgical headlights market are Hillrom Services Inc., Getinge AB, Stryker, and Steris Plc. Some of the key aspects contributing to these competitors’ dominance in the market include a strong brand presence, a wide range of offerings, and core capabilities in the industry for surgical lights.

For instance, by acquiring Trumpf Medical by Hillrom Services Inc. and Maquet by Getinge AB, respectively, these companies have strengthened their market positions by building a diversified product range and a well-known brand name.

The Maquet PowerLED II was introduced in January 2019 by Getinge AB at the Arab Health exhibition in Dubai. Through such strategies, the business hopes to increase its market share.

Winning Strategy

Key players put a lot of effort into implementing several growth strategies, such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diversifying their product offerings, among others.

For instance, in October 2021, the U.S.-based company Luminii announced the acquisition of the British lighting companies Precision Lighting and Remote Controlled Lighting. The company anticipates that this acquisition will help it improve its market position and grow its clientele.

