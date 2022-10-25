Global Sports Drink Market To Record Heightened Growth Opportunities During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The Global sports drink market is constantly growing and is predicted to grow at around 5.3% CAGR through 2031, reaching a staggering value of US$ 25.5 billion by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. During exercise and recovery drinks will collectively generate 75% of the revenue in the sports drinks industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a dual effect was observed. During the peak of the pandemic crisis, the industry experienced contracting sales and narrowing profit margins, given the strict imposition of curbs and lockdowns. Manufacturing units were shut down to contain spread of the virus. However, as the infection curves flattened, production largely retained pre-pandemic projections. Moreover, people have become more health-conscious, striving to maintain physical fitness and engaging in sporting and exercise regimes, sustaining demand for energy boosting drinks.

Key Segments Covered Product Type Isotonic Hypertonic Hypotonic

Consumption Type Pre-exercise Sports Drinks (PRX) During Exercise Sports Drinks Recovery Drinks

Distribution Channel Modern Trade Drug Stores Convenience Store E-Commerce Other Retail Format



Key Companies Profiled

The Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Nutrition

Monster Beverage Corp

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

Red Bull GmbH

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Pepsico Inc.

PacificHealth Laboratories Inc.

Nestlé S.A